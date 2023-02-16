Princess Kate's subtle style change at 41 – did you spot it? The Princess of Wales' fans were quick to notice she's switched up her style

Princess Kate has always been admired for her chic style, from showstopping gowns to lowkey looks she never fails to impress with her ensembles.

Fans of the 41-year-old are quick to snap up the clothes she wears, and eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that the Princess has switched up her style this year, swapping out what was once a wardrobe staple in favour of a different style.

Over the years, Princess Kate has consistently worn skinny jeans, flattering her long, lean figure, but this year has swapped them for cropped trousers instead, and fans are loving the look.

On an Instagram photo of the royal at an engagement in Derby, fans commented on her style switch-up. "Beautiful, flattering and appropriate outfit! I much prefer this cut of trousers to the skinny jeans. Kate looks fabulous," one wrote, while another said: "Glad to see she maybe retired the skinny jeans and I love love that cashmere sweater that fits her so perfectly."

Princess Kate's fans love her cropped trousers

The Princess of Wales' decision to switch to comfortable cropped trousers for her Derby engagement could have been a practical one, as it required her to be extremely active.

The event saw the notoriously fit Princess pulling two tyres during a training exercise, as seen in the video below. The tyres each weighed 20kg, meaning the activity was a form of resistance training – which Princess Kate proved she's a natural at.

Princess Kate showed off her strength

Body language expert Darren Stanton commented on Kate's behaviour at the event, explaining: "Footage of Kate pulling the tyres along during her latest appearance clearly demonstrates her willingness and confidence, as well as her ability, to blend in with those around her."

When she's not wearing her new cropped trousers, she's also been favouring wide-legged trews, a look also loved by Sophie Wessex.

Princess Kate has been wearing wide-legged trousers a lot

This year has seen Princess Kate go for a burgundy pair of wide-legged trousers, and a vibrant red pair, both going down a storm with royal fashion lovers.

The royal isn't afraid to go for bold shoe choices with her baggy trousers, sometimes wearing a classic court shoe in a coordinating hue and other times opting for her favourite casual Superga trainers.

