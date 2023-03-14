Queen Consort Camilla's new look and poignant jewel choice surprises royal fans The Queen Consort paid homage to Queen Elizabeth II with her touching outfit choice

Queen Consort Camilla looked elegant as ever as she joined her family for the Commonwealth Day service on 13 March. The royal looked beautiful in blue beside her husband King Charles as the couple were reunited with other senior royals, including the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne at Westminster Abbey.

For the grand occasion, Queen Camilla wore an electric blue coat and matching dress by Fiona Clare Couture. The two-piece featured an A-line silhouette, a midi length, a tailored construction and a classic collar boasting a radiant shade of cobalt. Discover more beautiful blue royal outfits from the day in the clip below...

The royal completed her regal attire by slipping into a pair of Eliot Zed black suede pumps that currently retail for £275 and clasped a lavish Launer London leather clutch bag that costs a jaw-dropping £1,600.

A spherical befeathered Philip Treacy hat showcasing an identical hue held her blonde hair in place, which had been blow-dried into a voluminous coif with an effortless side-parting.

Fans were quick to notice Queen Camilla's touching choice of jewellery. King Charles's wife wore the Russian Sapphire Cluster Brooch, a particular favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II's. It features a beautiful, intricate gold filigree set between its dazzling sapphire collection and a cluster of diamonds. The brooch was also adored by the Queen Mother, who passed the piece on to her daughter.

The stunning piece was once part of another royal collection belonging to the Romanov empress, Marie Feodorovna, consort of Tsar Alexander III and mother of Tsar Nicholas II.

Upon seeing images of the royal's lavish look, royal fans flocked to praise the royal on her covetable outfit choice. "Queen Camilla looks great... I'm such fan of her style!," one wrote, while another said: "Gorgeous colour and she wears hats so well." A third added: "As others have said, she understood the assignment and wore a repeat. Colour is nice on her and all the blues matched!" A fourth similarly added: "She owns this colour! This should be her staple colour of choice."

The occasion attended by Charles and Camilla marked their first Commonwealth Day service of their reign. In a speech, the King paid tribute to his "beloved mother", describing how Commonwealth Day was a moment of pride for the late Queen Elizabeth who "dedicated her long and remarkable life" in service to the "Commonwealth family."

