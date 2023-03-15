Zara Tindall wears statement blue hat in loved-up photos with Mike Tindall at Cheltenham Races

Zara Tindall enjoyed a day out with friends once again at Cheltenham on Wednesday, looking beautiful in blue for day two of the festival.

The equestrian, who is a regular at Cheltenham, looked beautiful in her statement hat with a matching coat and cosy knee-high boots, styled as ever by Annie Miall. She has joined other stars such as Natalie Pinkham and Carol Vorderman at the event.

Zara's blonde bob was swept into a chic updo, too, with the help of celebrity hair stylist Leah Court. Her makeup was golden and glowing as usual, and she finished her look with chunky gold hoop earrings – sweetly, husband Mike Tindall looked at her lovingly as they posed for photographs.

Zara and Mike looked loved-up at Cheltenham Festival

The royal is known for her racing fashion, which is always elegant, tailored and tonal. For day one of the races on Tuesday, Zara chose to wear a mix of high street and high end pieces – in an & Other Stories frill collar blouse, a pair of ankle-skimming trousers by The Fold and a burgundy Karen Millen coat.

It was the very same jacket she wore to attend the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey back in December, proving it is a versatile piece for Zara.

Zara looked beautiful in blue for day 2 of Cheltenham Festival

The mother of three has previously spoken about her approach to fashion, whether it's her at-home wardrobe or dressing for more formal events – and she credits her mother Princess Anne for giving the best advice. She told The Telegraph in 2019: "My style is very, very casual. Especially if I'm just at home with the children in the country. It's jeans, flat boots or trainers and then a gilet or a coat over the top. Through the years, whenever going to an occasion, the main lesson that my mother taught us was just to make sure that you look presentable, clean and tidy. That was always handed down to us."

She did add that she does have a luxurious walk-in wardrobe to house all her clothes, however. "Everyone wants a walk in wardrobe, don't they? It was always a big thing getting older and realising that dream of having a walk-in wardrobe. That thing where you can find everything you need on hand immediately is amazing. When we moved into our current house that was a must for us."