Sarah Ferguson surprises in £2.5k suit with striking detail

Nothing conjures up cool-girl elegance quite like a pinstripe suit. Sarah, Duchess of York certainly believes so, as she wore a striped set to attend the UK premiere of Marlowe at Vue West End in London on Thursday.

Making a notable effort to move away from the military-themed pieces that we have come to know and love as the royal's staples, Sarah opted for a monochrome suit courtesy of Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. She wore the brand's £1,600 'Pinstriped Single-Breasted Blazer,' featuring a sassy leopard print lining and a single-breasted silhouette, paired with some matching wide-leg suit trousers.

A pop of vibrance was added to her smart attire in the form of a bubblegum pink round neck knit, which perfectly coordinated with her accessory of choice. The 63-year-old clasped Michael Kors' 'Mercer Pink Leather Bag' for her evening essentials.

Sarah Ferguson rocked a pinstripe suit

Sarah wore her auburn hair down loose and showcased a natural makeup palette to allow her suit to take centre stage.

The royal added a pop of pink to her D&G look

Fans were quick to react to the royal's latest look. Taking to social media, one user wrote: "Sarah has been looking really good lately," while another said: "Love the animal print lining on the turned up sleeves, nice look for Sarah. A third agreed, noting: "I love a good pinstriped suit! Love the pink accents and the fun lining on the blazer," and a fourth mentioned: "Sarah looks chic and the suit is flattering."

Sarah had swapped her military looks for something a touch more edgy

Sarah has been working hard to promote her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady, and has given a number of interviews in the process - so naturally, she's enlisted a glam squad to help her prepare for her photoshoots and appearances.

Many royal fans have noticed that Sarah has a fresh new look, so no doubt she's very happy with her UK hair and makeup team, who come very well recommended. In fact, the author's go-to hairdresser is none other than Ben Cooke, who also counts the likes of Michelle Keegan and Louise Redknapp as his clients, so glam styles are most definitely his forté.

