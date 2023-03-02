Sarah Ferguson looks unrecognisable in punk pink leather look after deleting Instagram The Duchess of York made a glamorous return after deleting all her Instagram posts

Sarah Ferguson has lots to celebrate. Not only has her daughter Princess Eugenie recently announced her second pregnancy, but her latest historical romance novel is set to hit shelves next week.

Ahead of the launch of her novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, the Duchess of York deleted all her former Instagram posts, causing concern amongst her 485k followers. Yet on Tuesday, the royal broke her silence with a whimsical video teasing her newest venture - giving a rare glimpse inside the ornate decor of a royal residence. Take a look at the cryptic clip below…

On Wednesday, the former wife of Prince Andrew followed up her tea-party snaps with a stunning series of portraits - and the 63-year-old Duchess is positively glowing.

Sarah rocked a punk pink ensemble consisting of slick, wide-leg trousers and a scene-stealing 'Macey' vegan leather longline blazer from It-girl brand alice + olivia.

Sarah looked incredible in her glamorous Barbie-inspired blazer

Her bubblegum getup was worn with an elegant Champagne-hued pussy bow blouse and heels, adding to the royal's ultra-glamorous transformation.

The mother-of-two styled her flowing auburn mane in voluminous curls, highlighting her features with a radiant beauty glow. The royal rocked a smokey bronze eye, peachy blush and matte nude lip that left royal fans saying "wow" in the comments.

The Duchess shared a behind-the-scenes snap from her photoshoot

"I love everything about this look on her. The colour suits perfectly with her hair. Makeup and hair are great. Love the clothes. Deserves a round of applause," penned a royal fan, as another agreed: "Love the colour on her with the makeup and hair. Soft and so feminine."

"You look faaaaabulous!" a third fan chimed in, followed by a flurry of clapping emojis.

The royal is mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Addressing her Instagram revamp and statement new portraits, the royal wrote: "Being creative is core to who I am. Lately, I've been able to let that part of myself shine more than ever.

"I am thankful to partner with some very talented, inspiring people, from my co-writer @Marguerite_Kaye & everyone @harpercollinsuk, @harpercollins, @millsandboonuk, @avonbooks to all of the hard-working people behind the scenes who have helped make my life magical in the day-to-day," she added.

