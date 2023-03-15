Sarah Ferguson has a glam new look thanks to Michelle Keegan's hairdresser, and she looks amazing Sarah has been busy promoting her new book

Sarah, Duchess of York has been working hard to promote her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady, and has given a number of interviews in the process – so naturally, she's enlisted a glam squad to help her prepare for her photoshoots and appearances.

Many royal fans have noticed that Sarah has a fresh new look, so no doubt she's very happy with her UK hair and makeup team – who come very well recommended. In fact, the author's go-to hairdresser is none other than Ben Cooke, who also counts the likes of Michelle Keegan and Louise Redknapp as his clients – so glam styles are most definitely his forté.

Ben styled Sarah's hair for a recent HELLO! photoshoot

In fact, Ben has been working with Sarah and her daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice for a number of years, alongside their preferred makeup artist, Hannah Martin. But in more recent photographs, Sarah has been sporting sleeker hairstyles – trying out a more modern tousled bend in her hair or a chic mid-parting.

Sarah herself has admitted that she feels she has entered a new era personally, even saying that since the Queen's passing she has felt more able to be herself and speak freely.

And many royal fans have noticed the change. "Hair and makeup are fantastic, shes never looked better!" one commented on Instagram. Another wrote: "Love this updated look on Sarah. Chic and ageless!"

Marking International Women's Day earlier in March, Sarah also revealed in a personal Instagram post that being 63 feels like her "sexiest year yet".

Captioning a close-up shot in which she rocks a smokey eye and confidently looks into the camera, she wrote: "Happy International Women's Day! 63 feels like my sexiest year yet. I'm a mum to two amazing girls, a proud granny (with one on the way!) and I am just getting started in my new career as an author. The process of becoming is beautiful."

The inspiring message struck a chord with many fans who could relate, as well as Sarah's hairdresser Ben, who commented with a trio of heart emojis.

Sarah has been open about her struggles with confidence and body image, so no wonder her fans are inspired by her recent empowering messages. Back in 2021, she told Town & Country of the scrutiny she has endured: "When they say you’re the ‘Duchess of Pork’ or you’re ‘frumpy Fergie... you start believing it."

She added: "She’s still with me, that person who thinks she’s fat, ugly, and disgusting... but she’s now not so vocal. The truth is, I’m [now] free of the self-­sabotaging Sarah."

