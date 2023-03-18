Princess Beatrice dazzles in silky belted dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice may have an unrivaled style vocabulary, but nothing excites us more than when she dips her toe into the world of luxury fashion. On Friday, the royal attended Louis Vuitton's babywear launch event alongside Sabine Getty, debuting a brand new look by the French fashion house that will be burned in our minds for quite some time.

The 34-year-old looked angelic in the luxury label's 'Chain Print Asymmetrical Long Sleeve Dress,' featuring a shirt-style silhouette, a sumptuous silk finish, metallic chain designs set against an oyster-hued backdrop, a belted waistline and an asymmetrical hemline. While Princess Beatrice's style has evolved as you can watch below, her timeless array of clothing remains ever-elegant...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie's Fashion Evolution

Adding to her fresh look, Princess Beatrice clasped a never-before-seen handbag. The mother-of-one coolly gripped Louis Vuitton's 'Capucines MM Taurillon Leather Bag,' boasting a rich shade of khaki and the brand's insignia motif in silver.

Princess Beatrice looked serene in the Louis Vuitton dress

A pair of black tights and heels accompanied her sophisticated attire, which was further complemented by a radiant beauty blend.

The royal owns a plethora of luxury looks

The royal attended the event alongside Sabine Getty, who also fittingly sported Louis Vuitton for the exciting launch event. Sabine took to social media to share the images from the evening online, captioning the post: "A baby launch in the @louisvuitton apartments celebrating the all new and never done before LV baby wear. Thank you to all my amazing friends and inspiring ladies for joining us."

Naturally, royal fans flocked to comment on Princess Beatrice's latest look. "How gorgeous do you all look," one commented, while another said: "Chic as always." A third added: "Fabulous."

Shop Princess Beatrice's divine dress and treat yourself to a lifelong staple piece for your evening wardrobe.

Chain Print Asymmetrical Long-Sleeved Dress, £2900, Louis Vuitton

Emulate the royal's elegance without breaking the bank by adding this serene alternative to your online shopping basket.

Cream Chain Print Mini Dress, £36, In The Style

As her latest offering suggests, the mother-of-one regularly marries classic designs with on-trend labels. Another example of Beatrice's sartorial sophistication would be from last week. The princess enjoyed a visit to the UN, where she championed one of her favourite labels Beulah London. The royal looked lovely in the brand's 'Ahana' dress in navy, which featured a belted waistline, a classic collar, button-down pearl detailing, a shirt style and an A-line midi length.

