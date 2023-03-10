Princess Beatrice recycles uber-feminine belted dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to royal style, who is more experienced in turning out a breathtakingly elegant look than Princess Beatrice? The 34-year-old regularly marries classic designs with on-trend labels. Take her latest outing for example, when she delivered the sartorial goods with the utmost sophistication.

On Thursday, Princess Beatrice enjoyed a visit to the UN, where she championed one of her favourite labels Beulah London. The royal looked lovely in the brand's 'Ahana' dress in navy, which featured a belted waistline, a classic collar, button-down pearl detailing, a shirt style and an A-line midi length. While Princess Beatrice's style has evolved as you can watch below, her timeless array of clothing remains ever-elegant...

The mother-of-one complemented her £795 number with a serene makeup look, consisting of a porcelain complexion, a natural lip and a flutter of fine mascara. She wore her auburn hair down loose in an effortless side parting, infusing her feminine aesthetic with a nonchalant edge.

I met Princess Beatrice of York! pic.twitter.com/yVtiawbXUt — The Rosary Yeets Demons™ (@madamemilitant) March 9, 2023

Princess Beatrice greeted fans in her Beulah London dress

In images shared via Twitter by @madamemilitant, Beatrice posed beside a fan who looked ecstatic to meet the princess. The post was sweetly captioned: "I met Princess Beatrice of York!"

The royal previously wore the serene frock in 2021

This is not the first time Princess Beatrice has worn her beloved Beulah London dress, and we are positive it won't be the last. The mother-of-one wore the fabulous frock back in 2021, during the service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the late Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Princess Eugenie is well-versed in the art of elegant dressing

The reason this dress hit headlines at the event, is that Beatrice wasn't the only royal wearing it that day. Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, wore the same dress, but in a pretty shade of pink. She added the Princess of Wales favourite bag, the Aspinal Midi Mayfair, in ivory, to her look, too. A royal flush!

Shop Princess Beatrice's Beulah London dress below and add a regal new look to your seasonal wardrobe.

Ahana Dress, £795, Beulah London

This serene lookalike is equally as dashing with an identical blue hue.

Pleated Shirt Midi Dress, was £265 now £93, Iris & Ink

Beulah London was founded in 2010 by Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan and has many celebrity fans. From Princess Kate and her sister Pippa to Sarah Jessica Parker, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss. What a client list, right?

