Zara Tindall just avoided a major fashion faux pas at Buckingham Palace

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the royal family braved the rain at a garden party hosted by the Prince of Wales on behalf of King Charles.

Zara Tindall, alongside her husband Mike, joined Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Peter Phillips at the soiree and looked as stunning as ever in a beautiful getup, which consisted of a fabulous white satin shirt dress by Laura Green, a bubblegum pink hat, and a pair of Emmy London high heels in blush pink. These heels were also worn by the Princess of Wales. Great minds!

© Getty Zara braved the rain at Buckingham Palace

Speaking of Zara's heels, the mother-of-three actually protected her fancy stamps and stopped herself from sinking into the grass with a pair of heel protectors! So genius.

© Getty Zara Tindall's heel stoppers protected her Emmy London heels

'How to stop your heels sinking into the grass' is a common query typed into Google. Heel protectors easily slip onto your shoes, and there are some great brands out there selling clips to dispel this problem.

Meghan Markle's similar shoe disaster

It's always a good idea to try and protect fancy shoes when there is wet grass involved - the Duchess of Sussex actually encountered this problem back in 2018.

© Getty Meghan Markle wearing a Self Portrait dress at the Invictus Games Reception in 2018

Meghan previously attended the Invictus Games reception in London that year, with her then fiancé Prince Harry. She teamed her green Self Portrait midi dress with a pair of very expensive Manolo Blahnik BB black suede point toe pumps.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan Markle had a muddy heel situation in 2018

But on close inspection at the time, the skinny spine heels of the shoes were covered in... filthy mud! Yes, really. The royal-to-be must have worn the shoes as she walked through a muddy puddle, or accidentally sunk her expensive high heels into grass - rather similar to Renee Zellweger's character in Bridget Jones' Baby. You know the scene - when Bridget goes to Glastonbury in all-white and high heels? Who would have thought it.

The former Suits star definitely needed to take a leaf out of Zara's book there!