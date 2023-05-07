Queen Camilla dons a regal look for the Coronation Concert

Queen Camilla had a stunning sartorial start to King Charles III’s reign on Saturday, and continued her fashion reign for Sunday night’s star-studded coronation concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen looked radiant in a royal blue coat dress, accessorising her look with a matching clutch bag and gold drop earrings.

Queen Camilla opted for a fresh beauty look for evening, with a soft pink lip and her signature blonde hair flip.

Over 20,000 members of the public and invited guests are in the audience alongside the King and Queen and the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, while millions around the world are tuning in from home for the live-streamed concert.

Musical stars including Katy Perry – who looked fabulous in a Vivienne Westwood look for the Saturday coronation – as well as Take That, Lionel Richie, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli are performing at the Coronation Concert, which is the jewel in the crown of day two of the weekend-long celebrations.

It was just over 24 hours earlier when Queen Camilla donned the historic crimson velvet Robe of State for her husband's majestic coronation.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla's couture dress had silver and gold floral embroidery to honour the United Kingdom's four nations: a shamrock, daffodil, thistle and rose

Underneath, the Queen wore a specially-embroidered dress by Bruce Oldfield –one of her favourite designers – featuring intricate silver and gold embroidery which paid tribute to the United Kingdom – but also had a poignant personal nod to the Queen’s children, grandchildren and beloved dogs.

© Rex Queen Camilla's lady in attendance fixes her bespoke Bruce Oldfield dress ahead of the coronation at Westminster Abbey

Royal fans spotted the thoughtful detail, noticing that the bespoke dress was embroidered with the names of Queen Camilla’s children, Tom and Laura, along with those of her grandchildren, Gus, Freddy, Louis and Eliza.

© Getty Queen Camilla's dress had also been embroidered with personal touches, including the names of her children and grandchildren

Also sweetly represented were the two terriers that the King and Queen adopted in 2017 from Battersea Dogs' and Cats' Home, Beth and Bluebell.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla took centre stage together for the balcony appearance

The beautifully crafted coat dress featured traditional motifs to honour the country, including flowers from the UK's four nations: a shamrock, daffodil, thistle and rose. Also painstakingly etched into the silk gown were floral designs of forget-me-nots, daisies and scarlet pimpernel.