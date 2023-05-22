Princess Anne gifted rare honour during overseas trip

The Princess Royal received a rare honour as she carried out a three-day trip to Canada over the weekend.

Princess Anne, 72, carried out a series of engagements in Moncton and Sussex in New Brunswick in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise's).

And on Saturday evening, she was invested with the Canadian Order of Military Merit by the Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick (Her Honour Ms. Brenda Murphy), on behalf of the Governor General, at the Delta Beauséjour Hotel.

Established by the late Queen Elizabeth II on 1 July 1972, the Canadian Order of Military Merit honours conspicuous merit and exceptional service by members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

King Charles was awarded the honour during his visit to Canada in 2022, but as monarch he is now the Order's Sovereign.

© Canadian Press/Shutterstock The Princess Royal visited Canada over the weekend

In a tweet, Ms Murphy shared photos from Anne's time in New Brunswick, writing: "We were honoured to welcome The Princess Royal to New Brunswick this weekend. Following a brief meeting at Government House, we attended activities commemorating the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars with Her Royal Highness, in Moncton."

Earlier in the day, Princess Anne attended a Freedom of the City of Moncton Parade at Moncton City Hall to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Canada's oldest military regiment, the 8th Canadian Hussars.

Donning the Hussars' red and blue colours, the mother-of-two donned a regal 'Nehru’ Coat from Shibumi Style in 'Venetian Red'. The royal's fitted coat comprised of a stunning red fabric embroidered with an oriental design.

Princess Anne attends the 8th Canadian Hussars Exercise of the Freedom of the City of Moncton Parade

© Canadian Press/Shutterstock Princess Anne wore the red and blue colours of the the 8th Canadian Hussars

© Canadian Press/Shutterstock Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold and Princess Anne look on during the 8th Canadian Hussars Exercise of the Freedom of the City of Moncton Parade

© Shutterstock Anne was given a the Canadian Order of Military Merit during her visit

Anne's overseas trip comes just weeks after she was given a starring role at her brother King Charles's coronation on 6 May.

As Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, Anne essentially acted as the King's bodyguard and was entrusted with the monarch's safety.

© Getty Princess Anne wore robes and military attire at the coronation

© Getty Princess Anne rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen

She was pictured leading a procession of armed forces personnel behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's carriage on horseback as they left Westminster Abbey and returned to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. See Anne's off-guard moment with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence at the coronation caught on camera...

While Anne was noticeably absent from the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May, earlier in the day, she and Sir Tim attended a community street party in Swindon.

On Bank Holiday Monday to support the Big Help Out campaign, the pair then attended a civic service recognising local volunteers at Gloucester Cathedral.

© Getty Princess Anne at the Buckingham Palace garden party

© Getty The Princess Royal wore a fabulous embroidered coat and feathered hat

Earlier this month, Anne also joined the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at Buckingham Palace garden party.

The Princess Royal donned a cream embroidered ensemble for the occasion and accessorised with a matching feathered hat and a string of pearls.

