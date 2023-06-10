Princess Eugenie dazzled in the prettiest dress just before giving birth

We’re beyond delighted for Princess Eugenie and her latest arrival Ernest who was welcomed into the world last month. Yet, part of us will mourn her elegant maternitywear inventory, which was second to none.

On Friday, the royal shared a clip (filmed a few weeks prior) of her meeting with Grace Forrest to discuss their newly released Global Slavery Index and the importance of research and data to power efforts to end modern slavery and exploitation worldwide.

In the video, Princess Eugenie looked fabulous in a floral frock featuring a dreamy blue hue, long balloon sleeves, an ankle-skimming length, an all-over ditsy print, and tie-neck detailing. She teamed the floaty garment with some modest sneakers for a true mum-on-the-run touch.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie looked fabulous in florals

Sarah Ferguson’s daughter wore her auburn hair down loose and showcased a barely-there makeup lend as she discussed the poignant topic with her co-host Grace – who opted for a Nordic-esque marble print dress.

© Instagram The mother-of-two spoke with Grace Forrest

The Anti Slavery Collective shared the post via Instagram, captioning the clip: “A few weeks ago, Walk Free’s Founding Director, Grace Forrest (@graceaforrest), sat down with our Co-Founder, Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie), to discuss their newly released Global Slavery Index and the importance of research and data to power efforts to end modern slavery and exploitation worldwide.”

© Instagram The conversation took place before the royal gave birth

“They also underscored the urgent need for action on modern slavery, and how organisations like @walkfree and The Anti-Slavery Collective can bring about much needed change to end all forms of exploitation!”

© Instagram Princess Eugenie gave birth to baby son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

Royal fans flocked to the comment section to share their adoration for Eugenie’s work. “Grace and Eugenie, I loved the presentation. Congratulations E on the new baby! It’s an exciting world ahead,” one wrote, while another said: “Love this so much. I hope having @princesseugenie on this platform will bring the very change the world needs.”

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

Princess Eugenie has been inundated with support following the arrival of her second son. The proud mum shared two photos of the newborn sleeping in a moses basket, with one photo showing her eldest son August gently patting baby Ernest on the head.

The caption read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack have welcomed their second child together

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

The pair, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in October, revealed they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post back in January, sharing a photo of August kissing his mother's growing baby bump.

