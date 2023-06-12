Duchess Sophie shows off Barbie-pink summer nails - and she looks stunning

The Duchess of Edinburgh headed out on Sunday, as the UK faced scorching high temperatures, to attend LEAF Open Farm Sunday, farming's annual open day which gives visitors the opportunity to learn more about farming and the countryside.
For her solo outing, the Duchess looked effortlessly chic in ankle-length navy trousers, a summery blouse by Mos Mosh, her trusty Penelope Chilvers espadrilles and her favourite pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.
Sophie is always one to follow current fashion trends, and complemented her whole look with the most gorgeous Barbie-pink summer nails.
Whilst other royals, like the Princess of Wales, usually avoid wearing nail varnish, Sophie has always been a fan of painting her nails.
The mother-of-two has been pictured many times wearing berry-coloured nail varnish, as well as red and burgundy.
There are countless theories about royal protocol when it comes to nail polish - but most royal ladies love to experiment with their manicures. While it's thought that the late Queen's preferred look was sheer and neutral (her favourite shade was Essie's popular tone 'Ballet Slippers', which she had been loyal to since 1989) modern royal women like to try something different on occasion.
Most recently, Kate surprised royal watchers as she displayed her immaculate red manicure as she attended an Easter service with the rest of the royal family.
Sophie's outing on Sunday was her second of the weekend as she visited the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society.
The 58-year-old looked ready for summer in a V-neck Etro patterned dress which she wore with another pair of Penelope Chilvers espadrilles.
She wore her blonde hair down and wore minimal makeup and looked extra stylish thanks to her sunglasses and blue drop earrings.
