Zara Tindall oozes elegance in romantic dress and fantastical headpiece

She may have been absent from Trooping the Colour this year, but we’ve had our fair share of Zara Tindall regardless. The royal featured in a new promotion for Magic Millions, a racehorse auction house, looking splendid in an outfit plucked straight from a fairytale.

Princess Anne’s daughter was pictured in Leo Lin’s ‘Nellie Opulent Print Midi Dress in Blush,’ featuring a dreamy tropical print, sprawling florals, flutter sleeves, button-down fastening, a high mandarin collared neckline and a midi silhouette.

WATCH: Zara Tindall dances in behind-the-scenes video from glamorous Monaco trip

She paired the ethereal garment with an aquatic green headpiece sourced from Sarah Cant Millinery. The stunning design boasted a whimsical ruffle trim that formed a trompe-l'œil and retails for £700.

Zara wore her blonde hair swept back into a bun, allowing her new look to take centre stage. She slipped into a pair of gold heels by Karen Millen, coined the ‘Cross Strap Platform Stiletto Heels.’

© Ben Stansall Zara is a keen equestrian

Royal fashion followers adored the image that circulated on social media. “I'm in love with this look for this occasion,” one wrote, while another said: “Always very classy with a hint of strong fantasy.” A third noted in agreement: “Oh this is beautiful!!! The combo of the dress, setting, and filter used. Chef’s kiss.” A fourth added: “Zara looks SO pretty here.”

© Alamy Zara looked lovely in a striped dress with a belted waistline at the races recently

In the image, Zara was accompanied by a beautiful horse and surrounded by luscious countryside greenery littered with wild daisies.

© Alamy The royal is an expert in dressing for the races

There’s no doubt that florals are very much on Zara’s sartorial agenda this seasons. Royal Ascot is just around the corner, and royal fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of which members of the royal family will attend the illustrious equestrian event.

Zara debuted a stunning floral headpiece from Rachel Henry Millinery

On Tuesday, Zara Tindall showed just how she was gearing up for the most fashionable racing event of the year with a glimpse into the masterful headwear guests can expect to see across the glamorous five-day affair.

Zara's stylist Annie Miall took to Instagram to share a rare photo of the Princess Royal's daughter modelling an exquisite floral headpiece crafted by Australian milliner, Rachel Henry. The stunning headpiece was a bespoke accessory from the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective 2023 in association with Fenwick.

MORE: Trooping the Colour: Best photos from King Charles's birthday parade after spectacular flypast