Princess Kate beguiles wearing the late Queen's pearl and diamond choker

The Princess of Wales wore the late monarch's Japanese Pearl Choker, which she last wore to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The Princess of Wales effortlessly epitomised royal style perfection as she joined her husband, the Prince of Wales, for a celebration of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in Scotland on Wednesday.

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 41, were jubilant to join the newly-crowned monarchs for a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, as part of Royal Week. Embracing the pomp and pageantry of the historic occasion, the royals travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse House and were welcomed to St Giles' Cathedral to the sound of bagpipes.

WATCH: Princess Kate looks beautiful in blue to attend the King and Queen's coronation celebrations in Scotland

Exuding timeless glamour in a tailored coat dress designed by Catherine Walker, Princess Kate looked immaculate as she teamed her fit-and-flare outerwear with a magnificent hat crafted by Philip Treacy.

© Getty The Princess of Wales stood out in piercing blue

Princess Kate's silhouette-skimming coat has long been a staple in her wardrobe.The royal last wore the Catherine Walker 'Mayfair' number on Easter Sunday, where she also surprised royal fans by debuting a rule-breaking scarlet manicure.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore the same coat dress on Easter Sunday

As per royal style etiquette, faux nails or rainbow-hued nail colours are reportedly not appropriate for public appearances. Never one to put a foot out of line, Princess Kate rarely deviates from royal rules and regulations. So, fans were somewhat surprised to see Kate test her limits with a daring crimson manicure at the time.

© Getty The Princess of Wales sported a surprising red manicure at the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service in 2023

The royal teased her tumbling curls into a romantic coiled up-do, highlighting her beautiful features with a glowing foundation, golden bronzer and soft rosy blush.

No royal appearance is complete without a set of magnificent royal jewels, of which the Princess of Wales wore the Queen's Japanese Pearl Choker from the late Queen Elizabeth II's personal collection. The four-strand pearl choker is fastened with an ornate central diamond clasp made by Garrard, the Crown Jeweller. The rare pearls were gifted to Her Majesty in 1975, during her first visit to Japan with Prince Phillip.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore the Queen's Japanese Pearl Choker

The mother-of-three is no stranger to wearing the late monarch's priceless diamonds and rare jewels. Back in 2014, Princess Kate was lucky enough to wear the Queen's Nizam of Hyderabad necklace – estimated to be worth around £66.3 million.

Kate donned the spellbinding diamond necklace to a black-tie reception at the National Portrait Gallery. Wearing a midnight-blue Jenny Packham dress for the occasion, Princess Kate embellished her outfit with the multi-million-pound platinum and diamond necklace personally lent to her by her late grandmother-in-law.