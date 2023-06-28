Princess Kate channels Barbie again in a recycled pink tea dress

Just 24 hours after the Princess of Wales once more proved her penchant for polka-dot print by recycling her beloved Alessandra Rich dress for a moving engagement in Southampton, the royal served up another contender in the style stakes.

Princess Kate, 41, stepped out in London on Wednesday to officially open the Young V&A (formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood) in Bethnal Green, ahead of its opening to the public on Saturday 1 July.

Looking the picture of sartorial elegance, the wife of Prince William wore a blush pink tea dress from Beulah London.

© Getty The Princess of Wales looked pretty in a pink Beulah London dress

The 'Ahana' dress, which she first debuted at Wimbledon in 2021, is crafted from wool crepe and boasts a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette.

© Getty The Princess has been patron of the V&A since 2018

The mother-of-three looked like a real-life Barbie as she slipped into Jimmy Choo’s Romy 85 white leather pumps to enchant royal watchers outside the London museum.

Her glossy chocolate tresses were styled in tumbling curls and swept over her shoulder as she arrived at the establishment to spend time with toddlers and children in each of the galleries during her visit. Princess Kate also met with staff, supporters and donors who have made the reopening of the museum possible.

© Getty The Princess of Wales first wore the Beulah dress at Wimbledon in 2021

It's been a busy week for the Princess of Wales, who yesterday reunited with Princess Diana's goddaughter, Lady Edwina Grosvenor, as she was given a tour of the Hope Street centre.

It's been quite the season for summer wardrobe repeats, as the royal chose to rewear one of her most-iconic Wimbledon ensembles for the poignant occasion, commanding attention in a peplum-layered dress adorned with pearly buttons and tailored to cut a vintage silhouette.

© Getty The Princess of Wales opened Hope Street, Southampton

Proving her sartorial prowess, the Princess teamed her dotty frock with towering Alessandra Rich slingbacks, a Mulberry bag and a pair of pearl-effect earrings by Shyla Jewellery.

© Getty Princess Kate looked beautiful in a blue Alessandra Rich dress

Princess Kate's fashion repeats are often hailed by royal style fans, who appreciate the mother-of-three's awareness of sustainable fashion. Taking to Instagram, one fan eloquently penned: "Yay I loved this dress when she first wore it! Suits her so well. So happy to see it again and hope it isn’t the last time."

Thrifty Princess Kate wore another Wimbledon outfit

"Great that it’s a repeat from last year’s wardrobe additions when she started to revamp her style," added a second, as a third fan chimed in: "I love this outfit... Really classy and romantic."