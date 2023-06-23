Princess Beatrice steals the show at Royal Ascot in bridalwear gown

Princess Beatrice made waves in the fashion world when she arrived at Royal Ascot on Friday, riding in a carriage alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her cousin Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate.

Princess Kate looked resplendent in a red Alexander McQueen dress, and Princess Beatrice was dressed in an equally fabulous ensemble, comprising of a white floral lace dress by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier.

As well as gorgeous wedding dresses, the brand creates showstopping occasion wear, as evidenced by Beatrice's long-sleeved silk midi dress, which retails for $3,440.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice arrived at Ascot together

The princess accented her outfit with a pearl-detail Anya Hindmarch clutch bag, JBH Millinery hat and nude Gianvito Rossi satin pumps.

Princess Beatrice wore a Monique L'Huillier dress to Ascot in 2023

Royal watchers adored Beatrice's ensemble, with compliments flowing on social media. "It's a beautiful dress and I've been super impressed. Bea has definitely levelled up her wardrobe game lately," wrote one. Another fan chimed in: "Love the dress! Perfect for the occasion!"

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi both looked smart

A third commented: "Stunning outfit! By far the most beautiful dress of the day!" while a fourth agreed: "She's been hitting outta the ballpark in her fashion styling!"

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi watch a race at Royal Ascot 2023

Others were so impressed by Beatrice that they made pleas for her to become a more prominent royal. "She and her sister need to be appointed as working royals!! Perhaps William might in his time?" one wondered, while a second added: "I wish to see her at the balcony again! And to see her more often at the royal job! She is true princess by blood."

While her dress, hat and bag appeared to be brand new, eagle-eyed royal watchers pointed out that Beatrice has worn her shoes of choice before, suggesting she's following in Princess Kate's footsteps and striving to be sustainable by repeating her outfits.

Princess Beatrice's Ascot dress – everything you need to know

Princess Beatrice's exquisite long-sleeve lace midi dress has a striking jewel neckline, a detachable slip and hook and eye fastenings on the necklines and sleeves.

The fact that she opted for a heavily embellished dress for Ascot comes as no surprise, as the princess is known to be a fan of beading and delicate detailing, as indicated by her wedding dress of choice.

Princess Beatrice loves an embellished gown

Beatrice famously wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, loaned by her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The dress was made of Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory duchess satin, with organza sleeves

