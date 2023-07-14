Princess Anne is dressed to kill for zoo visit – and we're obsessed

The Princess Royal visited Jersey Zoo and unveil the King's Arch at Government House

Another week, another series of engagements for the hardest-working member of the British royal family, Princess Anne.

The 72-year-old royal was pictured in Jersey on Thursday during a three-hour whirlwind visit to the Channel Island, which saw her take a tour of Jersey Zoo and unveil King's Arch at Government House. As ever, the Princess Royal was impeccably dressed – we bet no one has ever looked this smart at the zoo before!

© Channel TV Princess Anne was dressed to impress for a visit to Jersey Zoo

Princess Anne, who is patron of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, turned heads in a lemon coat with a navy lapel, worn buttoned up over a coordinating dark blue shift dress.

King Charles' sister added a patterned silk scarf, a pair of shiny navy brogues with a kitten block heel and tassel detailing, and an eye-catching brooch.

© Getty Princess Anne recently joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland

The royal slung a leather bag over one shoulder and completed her look with navy suede gloves.

DISCOVER: Princess Anne's never-pictured rooms inside Gatcombe Park are so impressive

During her visit to Jersey, Anne discovered more about the Tortoise Takeover, the sculpture trail currently taking place around the Island.

She also stopped off at Mont Orgueil Castle, where a tortoise sculpture was gifted to her and a two-metre-high fibre glass model of a hare awaited her.

© Getty It's been a busy few weeks for The Princess Royal

Durrell chief executive Dr. Lesley Dickie told the Jersey Evening Post: "We’re always excited when our Royal Highness patron comes to visit. The last time she visited was 2021. So it’s great that we have the opportunity to welcome her back again."

Princess Anne recently made a big impression when she opened Bradford Royal Infirmary’s new state-of-the-art maternity theatres.

Comparisons to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, quickly flooded in from royal watchers.

WATCH: How Princess Anne became an unexpected style icon

"Princess Anne looks so much like her mother. She has that smile and warmth that Queen Elizabeth had," one wrote, while another commented: "Agreed. I always admire her smile. It’s genuine and reflects her care for people.

Others praised her work ethic, writing: "Thank you HRH. You are a tireless worker," and: "Quietly getting on with the job!"

© Getty Princess Anne was the hardest working royal of 2022

Princess Anne's outing also comes not long after she joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at a garden party as part of Royal Week in Scotland.

RELATED: I tried Princess Anne's stomach-churning diet of tinned pies and smoked fish - watch what happened

The royal looked elegant in a high-necked cream coat, while Camilla, 75, looked lovely in a white coat with a monochrome hat and a patterned scarf.