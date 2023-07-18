Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's subtle fashion change since getting married - did you notice?

Since marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice has changed one aspect of her style

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a joke at Wimbledon
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor

Monday saw Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrate three years of marriage, with Edoardo sharing a heartfelt tribute to his wife on Instagram.

The royal couple has had a busy three years since tying the knot, welcoming their daughter Sienna, attending the Platinum Jubilee last year and seeing King Charles crowned this year, but the couple still makes time for fun, regularly being spotted out and about in London.

It's during these outings that eagle-eyed royal watchers may have noticed that Princess Beatrice has made a change to her signature style. The 34-year-old has long been known to carry a monogrammed bag, rocking wicker and leather bags with her initials, B.Y (standing for Beatrice York) emblazoned on the side.

Princess Beatrice black monogrammed bag at Ascot in 2022© Getty
Princess Beatrice took her monogrammed bag to Ascot in 2022

However, the royal made a change to her trademark look last week, clutching a bag with B.M.M on the side – her new initials, standing for Beatrice Mapelli Mozzi, suggesting she has taken her husband's name.

Princess Beatrice initial bag© Getty
Beatrice has several bags with her old initials on

It was during an outing with her husband at hot London destination, Oswald’s Private Members Club in Mayfair, where Bea and Edo were celebrating Emma Radacanu's boyfriend Carlo Agostinelli's 23rd birthday.

Last weekend was a jampacked one for the royal couple, with the pair attending Wimbledon on Friday. Beatrice channeled her inner Barbie for the tennis tournament, opting to wear a pretty powder pink belted shirt dress by  Emilia Wickstead teamed with a Roger Vivier bag, costing £1,875.

Beatrice and Edoardo looked loved-up while sitting in the royal box, gazing into one another's eyes and giggling as they sat centre court.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi smiles at wife Princess Beatrice, Wimbledon© Getty
Edoardo and Beatrice are celebrating their third wedding anniversary

Edoardo and Beatrice's body language mirrored one another as they leaned in and share a joke, with the duo both smiling widely.

Fans lapped up Beatrice's ensemble of choice, praising her fashion credentials on social media. "Beatrice looks fantastic," and: "She looks stunning," read the praise.

Her husband likely thought she looked lovely too, with him sharing his love for his wife on their anniversary.

The property developer shared two new photographs from the couple's intimate Windsor wedding, which showed a close-up of the bride holding her bouquet.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx," Edoardo wrote in the caption.

We hope they had a lovely day celebrating!

