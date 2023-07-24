Princess Kate's subtle style change since becoming Princess of Wales everyone missed

Princess Kate loves a headband, and from wearing custom-made velvet styles to beautiful floral creations, the mother-of-three has long championed the trend.
But have you noticed that she has forsaken her incredible £10k collection of headbands since her title changed? Since becoming Princess of Wales last September following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Kate's royal duties have stepped up a notch, and as such, her style has too.
HELLO! quizzed royal style expert Miranda Holder about why Princess Kate has stopped wearing her beloved headpieces in recent months
Miranda mused: "Headbands used to be a regular part of Kate’s stylish fashion arsenal, but recently, they seem to have been dropped as a key accessory, in favour of more fully formed hats and headpieces.
"Headbands are a lovely way to finish off an outfit, adding height, colour, and a sense of formality to a range of occasions and they really suited Kate, but these days, the popular accessory (which still looks great on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie) doesn’t fit with Kate’s more sophisticated and regal style aesthetic."
Miranda believes that as Princess Kate steps closer to ascending the throne alongside her husband Prince William, she has undergone a subtle "regal" wardrobe transformation, ditching anything "girlish" from her wardrobe.
"There has definitely been a significant change of tone since Princess Catherine became the Princess of Wales. As she takes one step closer to the throne, her wardrobe has reflected this, becoming more regal, to the point of sometimes feeling a little austere," Miranda explained.
"The feminine, girlish headband with its connotations of romance and innocence no longer feels right."
We wonder whether we will ever see Princess Kate in a headband again…
The former Duchess of Cambridge is far from the only royal to favour the fun trend. Princess Beatrice is a keen headband lover, as is her sister Princess Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor has also been known to sport the accessory.
However, the late Queen was actually the first royal to put the trend on the map back in 1954.
The former monarch visited an exhibition of handicrafts by disabled servicemen at the Lord Roberts Workshops in London, wearing a velvet-covered headband featuring floral applique detailing.
As for Princess Kate, her most memorable style to date has to be the design she wore in 2018 to attend her son Prince Louis' christening.
The £960 creation from her go-to headpiece designer, Jane Taylor, was known as the 'Cassandra' and featured a thick platform and boasted striking flowers stitched on the top.
