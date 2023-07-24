Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's subtle change since becoming Princess of Wales everyone missed
Subscribe

Princess Kate's subtle style change since becoming Princess of Wales everyone missed

Prince William's wife has stopped wearing headbands since becoming Princess of Wales  

Kate Middleton portrait in black and white from 2020 visit to Dublin
Kate Thomas
Kate ThomasLifestyle Managing Editor

Princess Kate loves a headband, and from wearing custom-made velvet styles to beautiful floral creations, the mother-of-three has long championed the trend.

But have you noticed that she has forsaken her incredible £10k collection of headbands since her title changed? Since becoming Princess of Wales last September following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Kate's royal duties have stepped up a notch, and as such, her style has too.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's kindess revealed

HELLO! quizzed royal style expert Miranda Holder about why Princess Kate has stopped wearing her beloved headpieces in recent months

Miranda mused: "Headbands used to be a regular part of Kate’s stylish fashion arsenal, but recently, they seem to have been dropped as a key accessory, in favour of more fully formed hats and headpieces.

Kate Middleton in white fluffy headband at Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2022 in London© Getty
Princess Kate has ditched her beloved headbands since becoming Princess of Wales (pictured in 2022)

"Headbands are a lovely way to finish off an outfit, adding height, colour, and a sense of formality to a range of occasions and they really suited Kate, but these days, the popular accessory (which still looks great on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie) doesn’t fit with Kate’s more sophisticated and regal style aesthetic."

Miranda believes that as Princess Kate steps closer to ascending the throne alongside her husband Prince William, she has undergone a subtle "regal" wardrobe transformation, ditching anything "girlish" from her wardrobe.

Kate Middleton in green dress and velvet headband smiling while meeting The President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins© Getty
The Princess of Wales has ditched 'girlish' elements from her style in favour of becoming more 'royal'

"There has definitely been a significant change of tone since Princess Catherine became the Princess of Wales. As she takes one step closer to the throne, her wardrobe has reflected this, becoming more regal, to the point of sometimes feeling a little austere," Miranda explained.

"The feminine, girlish headband with its connotations of romance and innocence no longer feels right."

Princess Kate in blue coat and headband attending Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 6, 2019 © Getty
Princess Kate's headband collection is estimated to be worth an incredible £10k

We wonder whether we will ever see Princess Kate in a headband again…

The former Duchess of Cambridge is far from the only royal to favour the fun trend. Princess Beatrice is a keen headband lover, as is her sister Princess Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor has also been known to sport the accessory.

Kate Middleton in white floral headband for Prince Louis of Cambridge christening© Getty
Perhaps the most iconic of all of Princess Kate's headbands is the white floral number she donned for Prince Louis' 2018 christening

However, the late Queen was actually the first royal to put the trend on the map back in 1954.

The former monarch visited an exhibition of handicrafts by disabled servicemen at the Lord Roberts Workshops in London, wearing a velvet-covered headband featuring floral applique detailing.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Royal Ascot 2023© Getty
Princess Beatrice is now flying the flag for royal headband trends

As for Princess Kate, her most memorable style to date has to be the design she wore in 2018 to attend her son Prince Louis' christening.

IN DEPTH: The secret to Princess Kate's sustainable style revolution explained 

The £960 creation from her go-to headpiece designer, Jane Taylor, was known as the 'Cassandra' and featured a thick platform and boasted striking flowers stitched on the top.

Follow Miranda Holder on Instagram and on TikTok.

Other topics

More Royal Style

See more