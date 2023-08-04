Princess Anne looks elegant in pleated tartan skirt for poignant outing

The Princess Royal attended rehearsals for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh

Princess Anne paid a poignant tribute to her beloved Scotland in a red tartan skirt when she attended the rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh.

Elegantly dressed as ever, the hardworking 72-year-old royal opted for a red, blue, and green skirt that fell just below the knee with a smart pleat design. She donned a navy jacket with gold button detailing and wrapped a soft wool scarf around her neck for the special visit, where she watched teams perform their displays of military drill, music and dancing.

A pair of black leather loafers completed the look and the Princess Royal shielded her eyes behind sporty sunglasses. Anne, who is patron of the tattoo, wore a symbolic brooch pinned to her jacket in support of their work.

The 2023 event, called Stories, celebrates limitless forms of expression through Stories and promises to transport the crowd on a journey of ideas, from the earliest campfire stories through to the world stage.

© Getty Princess Anne, who is patron of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, sported a tartan skirt and smart jacket to watch the rehearsals

It kicks off this Friday on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle and runs throughout August with 25 shows.

During her high-profile visit, juvenile world champion Highland dancer Rosey Watt presented the royal with a bouquet of flowers as a gesture of thanks.

© Getty The 72-year-old royal paid tribute to her beloved Scottish nation in tartan

What is Princess Anne's connection to Scotland?

Princess Anne's great love of Scotland stems from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Queen Mother, who spent much of her time at her Balmoral residence, considered herself to be a Scot despite being born in England.

Furthermore, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips was educated in Scotland at the prestigious boarding school Gordonstoun, playing rugby for the Scottish under-18s team.

© Getty The Princess Royal mer performers during a rehearsal for this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh

As a result of her son's sporting prowess, Princess Anne has held the title of royal patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986, a role she takes very seriously.

The Princess Royal can be seen at every Six Nations match, proudly supporting the Scottish team. She always incorporates tartan into her outfits on these occasions, whether she's donning a colourful scarf or wearing a fun, pom-pom embellished hat.

Princess Anne was recently spotted at QIPCO King George Day at Ascot

Anne was last seen at Ascot in Berkshire, rocking a lemon-hued dress and matching coat, topped off by a flamboyant fascinator.

The sport-loving royal made the presentation to owners, trainers and jockeys for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes.