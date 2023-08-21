Princess Kate enjoys night out in 60s mini dress and knee-high boots in unearthed photos

She may now have a very carefully curated wardrobe for royal appearances with Prince William, but the Princess of Wales was much more daring with her fashion choices before joining the royal family.

Like most girls in her 20s, Princess Kate loved to spend an evening out with her friends, which meant slipping on a mini dress before stepping out in London. The St Andrews graduate, then 25, was papped wearing a long-sleeved frock with a square neckline, a ruched bodice, a tied belt and a blue, black and grey 60s geometric print.

© Getty Princess Kate was pictured in a mini dress with friends in London

Keeping up with the fashion trends in 2007, Kate added black tights and suede knee-high boots, with a large white handbag tucked underneath her arm. Chunky earrings could just be seen underneath her brunette hair, which featured a sweeping side fringe and was styled in relaxed curls.

As usual, Kate ditched heavy makeup for a more natural look, which consisted of rosy pink cheeky, fluffy eyebrows and long lashes.

The royal was also spotted on a night out with her sister Pippa Middleton in 2007

This was not the first time the royal had been spotted partying with friends and family. The same year, Kate looked stunning in a satin paisley dress featuring a halterneck and a scarf print as she enjoyed an evening soiree at Mahiki with her sister Pippa Middleton.

The princess-to-be showcased her bold style in the summery frock, which featured a baroque gold print, paired with a black boho necklace and a cluster of fine silver bangles coiled up her arm. Meanwhile, Pippa chose a more classic look as she sat next to her sister in the back of the taxi, opting for an all-black outfit and classic suede heels.

WATCH: Princess Kate fashion transformation from uni graduate to royal

Now, we can expect to see the Princess step out in longer hemlines, elegant frocks and sharp tailoring. By turning to high street brands and recycling some of her staple items, the royal has made her fashion more relatable and accessible to a wider audience, with most of her outfits causing a mass sell-out known as the "Kate effect."

© Getty The princess has had a style evolution since joining the royal family

Speaking about her style evolution, Bethan Holt, author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style, told Vanity Fair: "It feels like a gradual change, but there are certain things she no longer wears. She doesn’t wear those big wedges anymore, perhaps because it’s more of a younger thing or doesn’t look quite as current.

© Karwai Tang She often wears midi dresses and tailored coats

"She has started wearing many more trousers, which lots of women, when they become more professional and confident in themselves, experiment with. She’s adding in interesting new things that signal she’s getting a bit older, a bit more sophisticated, and a bit more senior."

