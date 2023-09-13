Meghan Markle dazzles crowds at the Invictus Games in skinny jeans

The Duchess of Sussex changed into a casual look for her second outing

Meghan Markle's stellar wardrobe has reigned supreme throughout the 2023 Invictus Games ever since she reunited with Prince Harry in Düsseldorf on Tuesday.

Turning heads in another immaculate ensemble on Wednesday evening, the Duchess of Sussex changed out of her high-rise shorts and $1,350 Chanel ballet flats and slipped into an effortlessly elegant new look.

The mother-of-two, 42, looked smart and sophisticated in a structured black blazer from Céline Blazer, layering her designer outerwear over a matching J.Crew top, and black denim jeans from Frame. The Duchess levelled up her low-key glamour with a pair of beige trainers.

© Chris Jackson Meghan looked so chic at the finals

Beaming in new photographs beside her husband, Meghan's glowy complexion was highlighted with a dewy foundation, a flush of peachy blush and a dramatic smokey eye makeup. The royal's raven hair was styled in a sleek side part, elevated with soft curls and draped over her shoulders.

A spokesperson for Meghan confirmed to HELLO! earlier this week the Duchess made the journey from LAX to Germany solo, choosing to travel without her trusty glam team and do her hair and makeup herself throughout the duration of the Invictus Games.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex wore shorts from Staud and a cardigan from J.Crew earlier today

The Evening Standard reported that the former actress' usual entourage of hair stylists, MUAs and dressers were unavailable. Meghan's hairstylist George Northwood and MUA Daniel Martin - who did her makeup for her wedding - are reportedly both busy, working with other clients at Vogue World and holidaying in Mexico respectively.

© getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be in great spirits

The Duchess of Sussex's glam squad aren't the only people she has left behind. Prince Harry and Meghan have also made the journey to Germany without their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

© Chris Jackson Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, changed into an elegant shirt dress just hours after arriving in Düsseldorf

On Tuesday evening, Meghan made a reference to her children during her speech on stage, saying: "Just like so many of you, this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago."