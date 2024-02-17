Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle is totally timeless in breathtaking Bardot-style gown
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Meghan Markle is totally timeless in breathtaking Bardot-style gown

The Duchess of Sussex swapped her salopettes for something slinkier

Meghan Khaki dress and hat
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Share this:

Meghan Markle swapped her ski style for something slinkier when she stepped out on Friday night for an emotional evening with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was seen at the One Year to Go Invictus Games dinner in Canada in the most classic off-the-shoulder gown, the 'Oseph' style by Greta Constantine which featured an asymmetrical neckline.

Squamish Nation Councillor, Wilson Williams, from left to right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Jen Thomas, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex exchange greetings © Shutterstock
Squamish Nation Councillor, Wilson Williams and the Chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Jen Thomas, met Harry and Meghan

The show-stopping dress also had ruching around the waist for an extra element of detail and a fit and flare silhouette that grazed the floor for added drama. The Duchess accessorized the khaki-colored piece with stunning accessories that had her looking like a golden goddess.

Meghan popped on a gold chain and gold drop earrings, as well as two impressive bracelets - the 'Diamond Hex Tennis Bracelet' by Ariel Gordon, and the 'Love Yellow Gold Bracelet' by Cartier that are collectively worth over $10,000.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles at Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner © Shutterstock
Meghan was all smiles during the One Year to Go Invictus Games dinner

Meghan opted for an unexpected hairstyle that complemented the unusual neckline of the gown perfectly. Meghan tied her hair back into a sleek low bun in a twisted style with a deep side parting.

Followers of the ever-stylish former actress have become used to her gorgeous loose waves so it was a welcomed departure from her usual look seeing her striking bone structure.

Prince Harry smiles as Michael Buble tries © Shutterstock
Harry has taken part in activities in Canada

Meghan and Harry enjoyed a heartwarming evening which saw 200 attendees come together to mark the culmination of their visit to Whistler. The Duke of Sussex gave a speech to extend his thanks to the First Nations for opening their land for the Games.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)© Getty
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been in Canada this week

"Our collective journey through truth and reconciliation is an important one for all of us, and as we come here to learn, my hope is we can depart and return as friends," Harry said. "When I am with the Invictus community surrounded by so many brave men and women who have served their countries with distinction, I feel humbled and at home."

Meghan Markle smiling in camel coat© Getty
Meghan looked chic in a camel coat

The Duchess has pulled the best pieces from her wardrobe for this trip. She was seen earlier on Friday rocking an incredible camel coat by Sentaler. Meghan's cape-style coat with a belted waist was styled with a coordinating camel crew neck jumper by Bleusalt and was dressed down with the 'Valerie' jeans by La Ligne. 

We loved how Meghan exchanged her ski boots for a pair of classically-royal riding boots. The mother-of-two slipped into a knee-high black leather pair of flats by Co. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Luisana Lopilato, Michael Buble and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp © Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp

It was all in the details for this look. The former Suits star was seen clutching her hands together in a pair of khaki suede gloves by Max Mara which came up to the mid-forearm and her slick side-part ponytail revealed the dainty 'Gold Signature Link Double Cross' earrings by Anine Bing.

View post on Instagram
 

Meghan debuted the look at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp at Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver. Earlier in the day she was snapped alongside her husband and Vikram Vij, the owner of local Indian restaurant Vij's, where she debuted the most stunning white coat imaginable. 

DISCOVER: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan on using their new website 

Prince Harry's wife was seen in 'The New Maxi Baby Alpaca Trench Coat in Ivory' by Sentaler which was paired with a black rollneck.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more