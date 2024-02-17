Meghan Markle is totally timeless in breathtaking Bardot-style gown

Meghan Markle swapped her ski style for something slinkier when she stepped out on Friday night for an emotional evening with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was seen at the One Year to Go Invictus Games dinner in Canada in the most classic off-the-shoulder gown, the 'Oseph' style by Greta Constantine which featured an asymmetrical neckline.

© Shutterstock Squamish Nation Councillor, Wilson Williams and the Chief of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Jen Thomas, met Harry and Meghan

The show-stopping dress also had ruching around the waist for an extra element of detail and a fit and flare silhouette that grazed the floor for added drama. The Duchess accessorized the khaki-colored piece with stunning accessories that had her looking like a golden goddess.

Meghan popped on a gold chain and gold drop earrings, as well as two impressive bracelets - the 'Diamond Hex Tennis Bracelet' by Ariel Gordon, and the 'Love Yellow Gold Bracelet' by Cartier that are collectively worth over $10,000.

© Shutterstock Meghan was all smiles during the One Year to Go Invictus Games dinner

Meghan opted for an unexpected hairstyle that complemented the unusual neckline of the gown perfectly. Meghan tied her hair back into a sleek low bun in a twisted style with a deep side parting.

Followers of the ever-stylish former actress have become used to her gorgeous loose waves so it was a welcomed departure from her usual look seeing her striking bone structure.

© Shutterstock Harry has taken part in activities in Canada

Meghan and Harry enjoyed a heartwarming evening which saw 200 attendees come together to mark the culmination of their visit to Whistler. The Duke of Sussex gave a speech to extend his thanks to the First Nations for opening their land for the Games.

© Getty Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been in Canada this week

"Our collective journey through truth and reconciliation is an important one for all of us, and as we come here to learn, my hope is we can depart and return as friends," Harry said. "When I am with the Invictus community surrounded by so many brave men and women who have served their countries with distinction, I feel humbled and at home."

© Getty Meghan looked chic in a camel coat

The Duchess has pulled the best pieces from her wardrobe for this trip. She was seen earlier on Friday rocking an incredible camel coat by Sentaler. Meghan's cape-style coat with a belted waist was styled with a coordinating camel crew neck jumper by Bleusalt and was dressed down with the 'Valerie' jeans by La Ligne.

We loved how Meghan exchanged her ski boots for a pair of classically-royal riding boots. The mother-of-two slipped into a knee-high black leather pair of flats by Co.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp

It was all in the details for this look. The former Suits star was seen clutching her hands together in a pair of khaki suede gloves by Max Mara which came up to the mid-forearm and her slick side-part ponytail revealed the dainty 'Gold Signature Link Double Cross' earrings by Anine Bing.

Meghan debuted the look at the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp at Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver. Earlier in the day she was snapped alongside her husband and Vikram Vij, the owner of local Indian restaurant Vij's, where she debuted the most stunning white coat imaginable.

DISCOVER: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan on using their new website

Prince Harry's wife was seen in 'The New Maxi Baby Alpaca Trench Coat in Ivory' by Sentaler which was paired with a black rollneck.