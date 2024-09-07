Pregnant Princess Sofia is a vision in slinky silk blouse

Princess Sofia looked seriously stylish in a co-ord and a white silk blouse as she stepped out with her husband Prince Carl Philip to visit the Psychological Defense Agency in Karlstad.

As part of day two of the Swedish royal's provincial visit to Värmland, the couple met with the county's governor Georg Andrén, and his wife Maria Andrén, along with directors of the agency.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The royals visited the Psychological Defense Agency as part of the their provincial visit to Värmland

Princess Sofia, 39, looked perfectly put together in a Sibinlinneberg black cardigan, paired with tailored trousers and an Anine Bing 'Mylah' silk blouse. The mother-of-three completed the look with Chanel cap-toe pumps and her gold Emma Israelesson puzzle necklace.

As for her hair, the royal opted for soft waves that fell to her shoulders, opting for a soft makeup look consisting of a flutter of black mascara, rosy blush, and a matte pink lip.

Prince Carl Philip, 45, looked smart for the outing, as he stepped out with his pregnant wife wearing a grey suit with a white shirt and a blue patterned tie.

© Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock The couple met with The Swedish Defence Conscription and Assessment Agency's Director General Christina Malm

The royal couple announced that they are expecting their fourth child earlier this week, in an Instagram post that revealed the princess is "doing well" and that the baby is due in February 2025.

The exciting news came just days after the couple, who married in 2015, attended Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett's wedding in Geiranger, Norway.

© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock Princess Sofia looked stunning in an orange gown for the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett

Sofia looked stunning for the ceremony wearing an ombre orange and white pleated gown by Lili Jahilo, while Carl Philip was dapper in a black suit.

The pair were joined by Carl Philip's sister, Crown Princess Victoria, who wore a breathtaking Christer Lindraw coral one-shoulder gown, and her husband Prince Daniel.

© Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia visited Volvo CE in Arvika.

Carl Philip and Sofia already share three sons – Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

On Wednesday, the Swedish royals made their first public appearance since they announced that they were expecting as they began their engagements in Arvika, Eda, and Karlstad.