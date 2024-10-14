Crown Princess Victoria is a vision in bridal white gown for family christening

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is no stranger to a striking sartorial moment, and on Sunday, the heir apparent to the Swedish throne showcased her immaculate style in Palma, Mallorca.

The royal stepped out at Mallorca Cathedral to attend the christening of her marital cousin María Christina Sommerlath and her husband Ian Martin's son.

Looking the picture of elegance, Princess Victoria captivated in a bridal-white gown adorned with a trail of blooming red and orange flowers wrapping across her waist and skirt.

© SplashNews.com Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the christening of her cousin Helena Christina Sommerlath's son at Mallorca Cathedral

Her striking dress - the 'Claudia' from royally-loved brand Saloni - featured long sleeves and a keyhole opening at the draped neckline, adding a touch of sophistication.

© SplashNews.com Crown Princess Victoria looked beautiful in her Saloni dress

The Swedish royal slipped into romantic red heels and clutched a white leather handbag, tying her look together by sweeping her brunette hair into a neat ballerina bun. As for her makeup, Princess Victoria looked radiant with a bronzed base, a flutter of black mascara, and a matte nude lip.

Crown Princess Victoria's inimitable style © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The future Queen of Sweden's fashion sense is unmatched There's rarely an occasion Crown Princess Victoria doesn't know how to dress for. From her immaculate tailored pieces worn on royal engagements to her breathtaking ballgowns and effortlessly elegant daywear, the Swedish royal has long been on our radar as one of the best dressed of the royal set.

In August, the future Swedish queen showcased her toned arms in a coral one-shouldered gown by Christer Lindarw at the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett in Geiranger, Norway. © Getty Crown Princess Victoria looked breathtaking in a billowing coral gown

Days earlier, the royal attended an engagement at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre, showcasing her sartorial prowess in an ocean-blue gown adorned with a rippling water-effect print. © Getty Crown Princess Victoria looked straight from the ocean

Princess Victoria's gown was a bespoke Max Jenny dress which had a classic 1950s vintage A-line silhouette with a cinched waistline and a crew neck. © Getty Crown Princess Victoria made a splash with her water dress