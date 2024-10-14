Crown Princess Victoria is a vision in bridal white gown for family christening

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is a vision in bridal-white gown for family christening
Crown Princess Victoria poses during her birthday celebrations at Solliden Palace in Borgholm, Sweden, on July 14, 2021. (© JONAS EKSTROMER

The future Queen of Sweden showcased her unrivalled style in Mallorca on Sunday

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is no stranger to a striking sartorial moment, and on Sunday, the heir apparent to the Swedish throne showcased her immaculate style in Palma, Mallorca. 

The royal stepped out at Mallorca Cathedral to attend the christening of her marital cousin María Christina Sommerlath and her husband Ian Martin's son. 

Looking the picture of elegance, Princess Victoria captivated in a bridal-white gown adorned with a trail of blooming red and orange flowers wrapping across her waist and skirt. 

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the christening of her cousin Helena Christina Sommerlath's son at Mallorca Cathedral © SplashNews.com
Her striking dress - the 'Claudia' from royally-loved brand Saloni - featured long sleeves and a keyhole opening at the draped neckline, adding a touch of sophistication.

Crown Princess Victoria looked beautiful in her Saloni dress© SplashNews.com
The Swedish royal slipped into romantic red heels and clutched a white leather handbag, tying her look together by sweeping her brunette hair into a neat ballerina bun. As for her makeup, Princess Victoria looked radiant with a bronzed base, a flutter of black mascara, and a matte nude lip.

Crown Princess Victoria's inimitable style

Crown Princess Victoria in a pink caped dress with her husband© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock
The future Queen of Sweden's fashion sense is unmatched

There's rarely an occasion Crown Princess Victoria doesn't know how to dress for. From her immaculate tailored pieces worn on royal engagements to her breathtaking ballgowns and effortlessly elegant daywear, the Swedish royal has long been on our radar as one of the best dressed of the royal set.

In August, the future Swedish queen showcased her toned arms in a coral one-shouldered gown by Christer Lindarw at the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett in Geiranger, Norway.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden at Princess Martha Louise's wedding© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria looked breathtaking in a billowing coral gown

Days earlier, the royal attended an engagement at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre, showcasing her sartorial prowess in an ocean-blue gown adorned with a rippling water-effect print.

Crown Princess Victoria waving exiting car© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria looked straight from the ocean

Princess Victoria's gown was a bespoke Max Jenny dress which had a classic 1950s vintage A-line silhouette with a cinched waistline and a crew neck.

Crown Princess Victoria Olle Burell during the Stockholm Junior Water Prize ceremony© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria made a splash with her water dress

It's not just dresses the mother-of-two excels in, but expert tailoring and trouser suits, too. 

crown princess victoria white suit © Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock
The royal looked stylish in the all-white ensemble

In April this year, the Swedish royal looked as stylish as ever as she stepped out in a white fitted trouser suit with eye-catching gold detailing to attend a presentation for UNDP's Human Development Report in Stockholm. 

