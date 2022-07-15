Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's breathtaking 45th birthday gown was an organza dream

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden celebrated her 45th birthday wearing the most stunning organza layered ensemble, the perfect choice for her party at Borgholm Castle.

SEE: Crown Princess Victoria's engagement ring from personal trainer Daniel bucks family tradition

MORE: Kate Middleton's Cinderella dress from her royal tour FINALLY hits shelves

Arriving at the castle in a horse-drawn carriage on Thursday, the princess beamed and waved at fans who were amazed by her full, floaty dress with sheer cap-sleeves as she stepped out with her children Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, four, and her husband Prince Daniel. Victoria's ethereal white, pale green and pink gardenia printed outfit delighted fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal love stories: How did these couples meet?

The 45-year-old's figure-flattering frock by Ida Sjostedt was nipped at the waist and her cream Duchess Kate-style wedges peeked out from below the dress before the hemline cascaded into a dipped hemline trailing behind her.

Victoria co-ordinated with little Prince Oscar

Victoria wore her long brunette hair in an elegant side parting and swept it into a low chignon, with completely natural-looking makeup, but she completed the look with the most dazzling pair of crystal drop earrings by Annika Gustavsson.

MORE: Princess Ingrid of Norway's sparkly 18th birthday dress has to be seen to be believed

Princess Victoria accessorised with Duchess Kate style wedges

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden were also in attendance.

Princess Victoria and the Swedish royal family looked delighted

If you love Crown Princess Victoria's birthday dress, we were delighted to find this equally romantic and dreamlike organza dress from Coast which is on special offer at 20% off this weekend.

Organza wrap dress, was £139, now £111.20, Coast

SEE: Royal Style Watch: From Princess Beatrice's gothic lace dress to Queen Letizia's sheer frock

Princess Victoria's horse-drawn carriage arrival at Borgholm Castle

Last month, the Swedish royal and her husband celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary. The event was thought to have been a more understated celebration than their special tenth-anniversary celebrations.

In 2020, Victoria donned three spectacular ballgowns, including a lovely Elie Saab dress and the priceless diamond Baden fringe tiara, for a series of portraits with her husband Prince Daniel taken by photographer Elisabeth Toll to mark their tenth wedding anniversary.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.