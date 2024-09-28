Crown Princess Victoria is a vision in slinky high street skirt

Crown Princess Victoria looked seriously stylish as she attended the Norrsken Impact/100 in Stockholm this week wearing this season's hottest hue.

Perfectly styled for autumn, the 47-year-old wore a sold-out & Other Stories satin maxi skirt in dark purple, paired with a matching cropped jacket and her Gianvito Rossi 'Stilo' suede ankle boots.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The Swedish royal paired the satin skirt with a cropped jacket and ankle boots

The royal completed the look with a pair of Maria Nilsdotter 'Single Love' gold earrings with red heart detailing, while her hair was pushed back into a bun to highlight her pretty features. While the high street skirt is completely sold out, Amazon has stocked an almost identical version to the slinky style.

As for her makeup, Princess Victoria looked radiant with a bronzed base, a flutter of black mascara, and a matte nude lip.

The future Swedish queen attended the event earlier this week to unveil the Norrsken Impact/100 list. The list is chosen from over 3000 applicants who use unique ideas to tackle pressing global issues.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The royal unveiled the Norrsken Impact/100 list in Stockholm

Plum shades are everywhere right now, and Victoria nailed the autumnal look as she dressed head-to-toe in the trending shade. Maxi skirts have also become a wardrobe staple for transitional dressing, and the royal has been spotted in similar styles on several occasions.

Visiting the Ministry of Finance in May, the royal embodied quiet luxury wearing a sand-coloured pleated maxi skirt, paired with a cashmere jumper and heeled ankle boots.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the Polar Music Prize 2024

It's not the first time that Crown Princess Victoria has surprised royal fans with her stylish high-street outfits. Stepping out on the red carpet for the Polar Music Prize in May, the mother-of-one looked glamorous in a figure-skimming H&M dress. The affordable number was adorned with white sequins and paillette discs – and it could have easily been mistaken for designer.

The royal added silver heels and a pair of moon-shaped statement earrings to complete the Hollywoodesque ensemble. Pairing high street with designer, Victoria rounded off the look with a Gucci 'Plexiglass Translucent Aristrographic Box Clutch', adding a metallic element to the outfit.