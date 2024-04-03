Meghan Markle recycles one of her most beautiful sheer dresses for poignant visit

The Duchess of Sussex chose to recycle one of her most beautiful dresses for a poignant visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles last month, which was revealed in a series of Instagram posts shared by the hospital on Tuesday.

Meghan, 42, looked radiant in her 'Landscape' silk and chiffon shirt dress from Oscar De La Renta as she read to young CHLA patients and their families.

The striking printed dress, which features a sheer bodice, elegant button-down design and whimsical silk skirt printed with a botanical landscape scene at the hem, was last seen on Meghan during the Sussex family’s stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the summer of 2022.

© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Meghan supported the hospital's Make March Matter campaign

Meghan paired her stunning spring dress with 'Love Affair' black flats from Aquazzura - a rare move for royalty who tend to exclusively wear heels - a collection of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's precious jewellery.

The mother-of-two's raven hair was styled in tumbling, beachy waves and Meghan appeared to rock a radiant beauty glow beneath a black facemask, which she no doubt wore to protect any immunosuppressed patients she was visiting on the day.

© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Meghan stayed and chatted with the youngsters and staff after the session

"To round out the end of another great #MakeMarchMatter campaign, on Thursday, March 21st, CHLA patients and their families were treated to a very special Literally Healing story time with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," read a post from CHLA on Instagram.

© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Meghan captivated the children as she read

"They were laughing and singing as she read patient favorites like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat and I Saw a Cat. With literacy, development and fun in mind, the mom of two also helped kids with activities tied to each book that let kids explore counting, colors, problem solving and more."

Several photographs showed Meghan reading a storybook and meeting young patients at the hospital for the campaign.

© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Meghan took part in an interactive storytime session

"Literally Healing is an innovative reading program that gifts families at CHLA more than 65,000 books annually and provides a unique opportunity to promote literacy, as well as supports and strengthens our patient families through additional therapeutic literary resources," the post continued.

© Netflix Meghan previously wore the same dress in a charming family photoshoot at Frogmore Cottage

"Thank you, Meghan, for helping #MakeMarchMatter by giving our patients such a special experience!"