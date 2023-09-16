Meghan Markle is a vision in figure-flattering trousers for final day of the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle has had royal fans swooning all week with her array of stylish outfits at the Invictus Games, and the Duchess looked better than ever in a pair of waist-cinching trousers and heels on Saturday.
Attending the swimming medal ceremony during the final day of the Invictus Games alongside her husband Prince Harry, Meghan looked effortlessly chic in a Cuyana silk trench coat, teamed with a pair of cropped trousers by the same brand, which tied in at the waist with a belt.
The 42-year-old rounded off the look with a pair of Aquazzura heeled pumps and a pair of gold chunky hoop earrings, styling her hair in voluminous waves.
As for her makeup, Meghan opted for a rosy blush, a stroke of black mascara and a matte pink lip to complete the look.
Showcasing her love for neutrals throughout the week, the mother-of-two sported a similar style on Friday when she stepped out for Prince Harry's 39th birthday.
Meghan wore a stunning Zara playsuit teamed with a Celine blazer, both in soft ecru shades. Showing off her toned legs in the high street one-piece, Meghan completed the ensemble with a pair of YSL black mule sandals.
The Duchess has looked as glamorous as ever during her trip to Germany, so it may come as a surprise that she has been responsible for her own hair and makeup over the week.
Most royals while on tour have a team of makeup artists, hairdressers and stylists, though Meghan has tried to keep the focus on the Invictus Games with her self-made looks.
According to the Duchess of Sussex's press team, Meghan had less than an hour to transform her look after her 12-hour travel stint from Los Angeles to Germany. "She did her own hair and makeup and will do her own the entire trip," they said.