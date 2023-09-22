Princess Eugenie is an autumnal dream in bold satin dress for fresh-faced appearance

The royal switched up her style for the new season

Whether she's dressed up for a red carpet appearance or relaxing at home with her family, Princess Eugenie always looks lovely, and the 33-year-old proved that even when she's working from home, she still makes an effort when it comes to her style.

In a clip posted to Instagram, in which the Princess revealed former prime minister Theresa May is set to appear on season two of her podcast, Floodlight, Eugenie donned a beautiful autumn-appropriate outfit. Watch the clip below to see her fashionable outfit...

Princess Eugenie shares exciting news in autumnal dress

Given the turn in the season we've seen in the UK this week, we admire Eugenie's fast work switching from her summer clothes to her autumnal attire, with the princess opting to wear a beautiful dark green and pink leaf-printed shirt for the announcement.

The mother of two wore her hair down, tucked behind her ears for a no-fuss look, and kept her makeup minimal too, leaving her shirt to do the talking.

Eugenie is regularly praised for her boundary-pushing outfit choices, with the royal wearing a striking jade green dress to a Vogue event last week, with fans and friends rushing to admire the statement-making outfit.

© Getty Princess Eugenie has a boundary-pushing style

The princess' friend, singer Ellie Goulding, commented: "Absolutely slayed," while a fan liked the colour, writing: "The emerald frock is just dreamy!" Another fan praised: "You looked elegant and stunning!"

Eugenie's laidback looks receive endless praise too, with a photo of the royal in simple jeans and a black tee garnering attention from fans. The personal photo saw the princess sit alongside the late Queen Elizabeth II, with fans writing: "The perfect picture," and: "What a lovely natural photo of you both."

Known for experimenting with her style, it's no surprise that Princess Eugenie is among the only royals to have a tattoo.

The royal has a very small circle behind her ear, with fans spotting the subtle tattoo a number of times over the years, with many believing it's a tribute to her late grandmother, symbolising that the circle could represent the Sovereign’s Orb, which is a famous symbol of the monarch’s power.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Eugenie showed off her tattoo in 2022

Secret meaning aside, we love that Eugenie shows her personality through her style and look forward to seeing what she steps out in next!

