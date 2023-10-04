Zara Tindall looks incredible in unseen modelling photos to debut new fashion collection

Zara Tindall's athletic prowess is well documented. From her impressive Olympic career to her ongoing love for equestrianism, the daughter of Princess Anne is a woman of many talents - but she can now add yet another string to her bow.

The wife of Mike Tindall, 42, can officially add modelling to her skillset after being part of outdoor retailer Musto's Autumn/Winter 2023 campaign.

The British heritage brand released a set of exclusive photographs of the mother-of-three modelling her favourite picks from Musto's A/W 23 lifestyle collection.

© Musto Zara Tindall wearing Musto's Marina Long Quilted Jacket in 'Windsor Wine'

Donning a set of quilted outerwear, including the Musto women’s 'Marina Long Quilted Jacket' in 'Windsor Wine' and the 'Marina Primaloft Rain Jacket', Zara looked to be in her element modelling the casual clothing.

© Musto Zara's model photos were captured at London’s Packshot Factory studio by Luke Jennings

Speaking on behalf of the brand, Zara said: "It's definitely starting to feel autumnal and these jackets are the perfect choice for staying warm and dry, as the colder, wetter weather starts to set in.

"I have worn Musto for years, and it’s the perfect kit for riding horses, walking the dogs, and being outside, all of which I love," added the royal.

© Musto Zara has been a fan of the outerwear brand for over a decade

It's not the first time Zara has been seen wearing Musto, with the royal having served as an ambassador for the brand for 16 years, which she says she has "trusted even in the harshest of conditions."

Nick Houchin, Musto’s Head of Marketing, added: "Zara’s top picks perfectly reflect her style and why for 16 years she has been the ultimate ambassador for Musto in the Outdoors."

Modelling isn't the only hidden talent of Zara's that has been unveiled recently.

Mike divulged Zara's secret talent during a podcast episode

Zara's husband Mike, who is a co-host of podcast The Good, The Bad, And the Rugby, admitted in a recent episode that he and Zara are competitive as a couple, explaining: "I would say that my wife and I have that competitiveness about anything, if we play tennis or anything, she would always want to beat me."

He divulged: "She always talks about her sprinting career [laughs]. Sorry if she watches this!"

© Getty Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall are both lovers of sports

Prince William, who also featured in the episode, replied: "Zara's sprinting career? That was quite short-lived, was it?" to which the Princess Royal revealed: "Hurdles. Yeah, she was very good."