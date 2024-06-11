Princess Beatrice slips into waist-cinching gown for late-night soirée

Princess Beatrice was all smiles as she slipped out of Oswald's in London late on Monday evening.

The York royal, 35, oozed sophistication and glamour in an emerald green dress from royally-loved brand, Beulah London - a garment she has worn on a number of occasions.

Complete with a button-down bodice, chic belted waist and flattering full-length skirt, it's easy to see why Princess Beatrice's 'Ahana Chambre' crepe midi dress has been a staple in her wardrobe for a number of years.

© Blitz Princess Beatrice looked radiant in her Beulah London dress The mother-of-one paired her look with the 'Movimento Mini Bucket Bag' from Mansur Gavriel, slipping into a fresh pair of 'Lurex Lace Rainbow Pumps' from Dolce & Gabbana.

© Blitz The Princess opted for a natural beauty glow, wearing her hair down and loose Beatrice opted for a low-key beauty look, wearing minimal makeup to allow her natural glow to shine through. She wore her fiery auburn hair down and unstyled, keeping it casual for her dinner date.

© Blitz A royal thumbs up! The Princess was seen calling an Uber to get home as she left the London haunt As the royal exited the private member's club and into a black cab, she did so while simultaneously on her iPhone, which was secure in a sweet flower-adorned case.

© Blitz Princess Beatrice was all smiles as she exited the private member's club in London The last time Princess Beatrice was seen wearing her beautiful Beulah 'Ahana' dress was in 2022 at the 70th Variety Club Showbusiness Awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel. The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked effortlessly elegant in the forest green number, wearing her hair in a half-up, half-down style and adding loose curls to elevate her evening attire.

All about royal hotspot Oswald's © Blitz The royal has worn her Beulah London dress several times before Oswald's is one of Mayfair's most exclusive member's clubs where the elite go to see and be seen, served alongside glamour on tap. Royalty have long been associated with the illustrious Mayfair haunt. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank celebrated their wedding anniversary there; Sarah Ferguson can often be seen flitting between Oswald's and Annabel's; even Prince William was once seen leaving the venue after a private dinner catch-up with a friend.