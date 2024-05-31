Princess Beatrice is a summer queen in head-to-toe linen and Chanel heels

We're used to seeing the royal family wearing smart coat dresses and serious dark colours, so when Princess Beatrice made a surprise appearance in Switzerland this week, dressed in the ultimate summer ensemble, we sat up and took notice.

The 35-year-old was in Geneva for the AI For Good Summit, opting to wear head-to-toe linen for the occasion, accessorised with classic Chanel slingbacks.

Beatrice's ensemble was perfect for the weather in Geneva, as while we're knocking on the door of June, meaning linen is on our fashion agenda, there's certainly still a nip in the air, so her choice of a long-sleeved linen jacket and midi-skirt was a smart one.

The Chanel slingbacks added an elegant touch to Bea's ensemble, proving she meant business for the event, which saw her take to the stage to discuss how AI can have a positive impact.

The royal appeared on stage, expressing her desire to use AI for good – watch a clip of her speech below to see what she had to say on the topic.

Princess Beatrice's busy week

While Bea was engaging in a serious discussion during her trip to Geneva, the princess was having bundles of fun last weekend, during a trip to Monaco, which saw her partying with her cousin, Zara Tindall, and their mutual friend, TV presenter Natalie Pinkham.

Princess Beatrice planted a kiss on her cousin's cheek, a rare show of affection among the notoriously stoic royals.

Proving linen is a favourite fabric, Princess Beatrice wore a lightweight white linen dress while in Monaco, topped with an ultra-casual denim jacket, showing that she aces lowkey fashion just as much as business wear.

The denim jacket is clearly a current favourite in Beatrice's wardrobe, as she also shrugged in on last week during a visit to a primary school in London, that time opting to wear it over a belted floral midi-dress.

© Aaron Chown/PA Media Assignments Princess Beatrice visited West Thornton Primary School in Croydon to join in with story time

Stepping up

If you feel like you're seeing more of Princess Beatrice right now, you'd be right. The royal has been stepping up to help her uncle, King Charles, and her cousin, Prince William, while Charles and Princess Kate undergo cancer treatment.

© WPA Pool Princess Eugenie and Beatrice showed their support for their cousin Prince William at a garden party

Last week, Beatrice attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace - HELLO! understands Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, were drafted in to help out because of the "unique circumstances" Prince William is facing as his wife the Princess continues to focus on her recovery from cancer.

While Eugenie and Beatrice are making more public appearances of late, they don't receive public funding for their activities or security, in line with other non-senior working royals.