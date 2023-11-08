Queen Camilla's secret item you nearly missed at King Charles' State Opening of Parliament

Queen Camilla shone brightly on Tuesday as she attended her husband King Charles's first State Opening of Parliament as monarch.

For the historical event, the royal looked resplendent in a tailored white dress which she originally wore on 6 May for the King's majestic coronation.

Take a look at the King's speech in the video below...

WATCH: King Charles delivers first speech as monarch at State Opening of Parliament

Her bespoke ivory silk gown, crafted by British designer Bruce Oldfield, featured intricate gold embroidery, a V-neck design, a structured bell skirt and her beautiful Royal Cypher around the hemline.

And for a more personal touch, Camilla's mesmerising garment also bore the names of her children and grandchildren.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla's bespoke gown featured a few personal touches

The British fashion designer revealed it took "six years of his life" to create the masterpiece after Camilla had casually asked: "Oh, could you do my coronation dress?"

In terms of accessories, Her Majesty elevated her look with a sparkling tiara previously worn by her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. Pulling out all the stops, Camilla paid tribute to the late monarch by opting to wear one of the rarest pieces in the Crown Jewels collection: the George IV State Diadem.

Designed in 1820 by Rundell, Bridge & Rundell, the Diadem was crafted for the coronation of George IV to wear in tandem with the King's velvet Cap of Estate. The sparkling piece of jewellery was later worn by Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II for their respective coronations.

© Getty Images The royal attended the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords Chamber on 7 November

Complete with a staggering 1,333 diamonds and 169 pearls, the stunning piece glittered in the limelight once again atop Queen Camilla's head as she made her way into Westminster.

But did you spot her sweeping white cape seen in a handful of rare snaps? To buffer against the cold, Queen Camilla opted to layer up with a thick white cape which she donned whilst outside in Buckingham Palace's quadrangle.

© Instagram Queen Camilla elevated her outfit with a white cape

The regal garment made an appearance on the royal family's official Instagram page in a behind-the-scenes photo. The image was accompanied by a black-and-white throwback snapshot featuring the late Queen and a young Prince Charles following the late monarch's first State Opening of Parliament.

The caption read: "Upon their return from Parliament, Their Majesties observed military personnel march past in the Quadrangle of Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Images The royal couple looked regal in their robes

"In 1952, a young Prince Charles joined his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his father The former Duke of Edinburgh to watch a march past from the same position, following the first State Opening of Parliament of Her late Majesty’s reign."

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Love the behind the scenes and historical photos," while another chimed in: "Her majesty looked absolutely stunning."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla chose to recycle her Coronation dress

A third commented: "Wonderful to see Their Majesties in action," and a fourth sweetly added: "What a lovely continuation of tradition."