Queen Camilla embraces autumn in zip dress and cape for London outing

Following a week of blustery storms, Queen Camilla was taking no risks with her warm wintery outfit as she stepped out in London on Thursday.

King Charles' wife visited the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey ahead of Armistice Day and rocked not one but two coats, draping her trusty black structured cape by Amanda Wakeley over her shoulders. Underneath, she recycled her forest green rifle coat dress designed by Fiona Clare, featuring a zip down the front, leather panelling and a pleated midi skirt.

She has worn it on several occasions in the past, including for the same event last year, a visit to the 5th Battalion in Bulford in 2021 and even a Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving in 2022.

It is thought to be her go-to choice for its symbolic colour that represents the Rifles Regiment, of which she became Colonel-in-Chief following the death of Prince Philip in 2021.

Camilla added leather gloves, a black fur-trimmed hat and black heeled boots.

Defined brows, long black lashes and pink lined lips completed Her Majesty's beauty look. The latter is a new look for Camilla, who debuted her fuller lips at the first State Opening of Parliament of King Charles' reign on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old royal rocked her Coronation gown by British designer Bruce Oldfield alongside plump, pink lips, overlining her natural lip line to emphasise her cupid's bow and create a larger lower lip.

Lipstick is reportedly one of Camilla's staples in her makeup bag, according to her beloved makeup artist of 15 years Marina Sandoval.

"For Christmas and her birthday, I’m always inclined to buy her a new lipstick," the MUA told Harper's Bazaar.

While she also likes to sport well-manicured hands, she said that her love of gardening sometimes gets in the way. "I did have some [press-on] nails, but I lost them all gardening yesterday," she told Vogue.

© Peter Jolly/Shutterstock Her Majesty showed off her more casual style back in October

The Queen tends to favour dresses with feminine silhouettes, but she does occasionally show off her laid-back style in public. One of these occasions was in October, when she was pictured wearing denim skinny jeans, suede blue boots and a matching V-neck jumper layered over her candy pink shirt. Never one to be underdressed, she added a smart touch with her navy blazer.

While it's not uncommon to see Camilla in blue or green, there is one colour you won't find anywhere in her wardrobe. When asked if she had any clothes that would coordinate with the wisteria in her garden, she replied that she didn't and described the colour as "menopausal mauve."

