Princess Anne looks so glamorous in bold look for a very special occasion

Princess Anne looked glamorous as she dutifully paid her respects to the fallen servicemen from across Britain and the Commonwealth nations on Saturday evening.

The Princess Royal made an appearance alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. The 73-year-old royal sported a monochrome floral scarf, which provided a bold look for the occasion - especially with her poppy-red lips.

Watch Princess Anne's speech at The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall

Anne teamed her glamorous scarf with a black velvet long-sleeved dress, sheer black tights and pearls.

© Chris Jackson Princess Royal attends The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall

Princess Anne wore her Salvatore Ferragamo Carla 70 pumps in black leather - a pair of shoes she has worn before. The £635 shoes feature gold-tone hardware, an engraved logo, a bow detail and a mid high stiletto heel.

Beauty wise, there's not a hair out of place on Princess Royal. She is known for her classic hairstyles, often characterised by a short, practical cut. Throughout the years, she has maintained a signature look, favouring simplicity and functionality in her hair choices.

© Chris Jackson Princess Royal wore three poppies for the occasion

Why was Princess Anne wearing three poppies?

The reason royal ladies wear multiple poppies has never been confirmed by the palace. One theory is that they wear multiple brooches in honour of family members who have fought and died in wars.

The late Queen Elizabeth II typically displayed five poppies pinned to her chest, however. While Buckingham Palace never confirmed the reason for Her Late Majesty's preference, it is thought that the late monarch's five poppies represented each service in the war: the Army, the Navy, the RAF, the Civil Defence and women.

Through words, song, and storytelling, the Festival celebrates the qualities behind service which make it an essential part of life in the Armed Forces and civil society.

The event is particularly close to the Princess Royal's heart as she has a strong connection to the British Armed Forces.

© Chris Jackson Inside the royal box at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

The Princess is patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity as well as being Commodore-in-Chief for Portsmouth. Although she hasn't actually served in the military like her brothers King Charles and Prince Andrew, she is an honorary Rear Admiral.

The Princess Royal is set to make another appearance on Remembrance Sunday, where her brother King Charles will lay a wreath beating his racing colours; scarlet, purple and gold.

RELATED: Princess Anne proves unwavering loyalty to King Charles in gold-trimmed military uniform

Following the Service, Princess Anne will take the Salute at the March Past of Veteran Organisations on Horse Guards Parade.