Duchess Sophie's secret tribute to late Queen everyone missed

Duchess Sophie is something of a style chameleon, switching her sartorial choices up for every royal engagement. Sometimes the 58-year-old opts for a sultry black number, while other occasions see Prince Edward's wife wear an animal print ensemble.

Despite the diversity in her wardrobe, there is one item the Duchess of Edinburgh regularly adds to her outfits, and it has a special meaning behind it.

Eagle-eyed royals' fans might have noticed that the mother-of-two often wears a pretty pendant necklace and on close inspection, HELLO! noticed the delicate piece of jewellery has a sentimental meaning behind it.

© Getty Duchess Sophie often wears her pendant

The shining silver necklace is engraved with: "The golden thread of courage has no end," a line which is special to the royal family as it's taken from a poem read by the late Queen Elizabeth II in her 1981 Christmas address.

Sophie's sentimental piece of jewellery costs £235 and was created in 2022 in the Platinum Jubilee year of Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Equally special, for every necklace sold a donation is given to the Royal Foundation.

It's no surprise that Sophie wanted to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law, with the Duchess widely known as the 'Queen's favourite' in her later years, regularly joining the monarch on her Sunday trips to church.

© Getty Duchess Sophie's necklace is a nod to the late Queen

Her Majesty also turned to Sophie following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, with royal insiders describing her daughter-in-law as being like "a rock".

© Getty Sophie's pendant can be seen here

Living with her family just ten miles away from Windsor Castle at Bagshot Park, the Duchess would visit the Queen regularly, becoming the closest of confidants. And when her busy diary did not allow her to visit in person, she made sure she spoke to the Queen by phone daily.

The late Queen was also happy to lend her daughter-in-law pieces from her own jewellery collection with Sophie often wearing the Five Aquamarine Tiara.

© Getty Sophie wearing the Five Aquamarine tiara

The Duchess has worn it on numerous occasions, including the pre-wedding dinner of the Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg in October 2012 and during the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden in 2013, suggesting the piece was on long-term loan between the royal ladies.

The royal even made a nod to her late mother-in-law last weekend, when she wore a black coat dress designed by Suzannah London, which she previously had tailored for the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

© Getty Sophie's coat was a nod to Queen Elizabeth II

The beautiful coat features contrasting panels of Italian wool and rich satin, while a custom embroidery by Jenny King Embroidery adorns the bodice, skirt and sleeves with florals that hold special meaning for the late Queen.

The panels paid homage to Her Late Majesty's favourite flowers, Lily of the Valley, and included motifs of florals from the Queen's wedding bouquet for her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

