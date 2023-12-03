Duchess Sophie is a royal Barbie in pastel pink power suit

The Duchess of Edinburgh's efforts in Columbia to champion survivors of conflict-related sexual violence continued as she valiantly attended a discussion on the development of Colombia’s first Women Peace and Security National Action Plan on Saturday.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Preventing Sexual Violence who joined the Duchess in Columbia, took to X to share photographs of the royal from the event.

"Delighted to have discussed the development of Colombia’s first Women Peace and Security #WPS National Action Plan with HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh.

"Women’s political participation is critical for sustainable & lasting peace. #UNSC1325 #NationalActionPlans," he wrote in a post.

Looking slick and sophisticated, the wife of Prince Edward recycled one of her brightest trouser suits from Gabriela Hearst, stunning in the luxury labels 'Angela' blazer and 'Vesta' trousers in a rosy blush pink.

Adding softness to her corporate attire, the Duchess layered her blazer over a relaxed cream shirt and slipped into 'Rosalia' patent heels by Jimmy Choo in ballet slipper pink.

© Dan Kitwood The Duchess of Edinbrugh debuted the pink suit at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022

The royal, 58, wore her blonde hair in an elegant updo and opted for minimal makeup to complete her effortlessly chic aesthetic.

Royal style watchers were quick to chime in on the mother-of-two's royal Barbie moment, taking to @royalfashionpolice on Instagram to share their thoughts. "Love the look, but I'd upvote this for the shoes alone," penned a fan, while others left a flurry of heart emojis beneath the post.

© Dan Kitwood The royal's striking pink power suit is by Gabriela Hearst

The Duchess of Edinburgh isn't the only royal with a penchant for a pink power suit. The Princess of Wales has a candy pink Alexander McQueen suit in her possession, which she wore during a visit to the Foundling Museum in May, pairing it with a pearly belt.

© Jeff Spicer Princess Kate wears Camilla Elphick pearl belt and pink suit

The Princess also dominated headlines when she stepped out in berry-hued suit from Marks & Spencer, making a case for high street fashion as she rocked the less-than £180 two-piece suit.

© Pablo Cuadra Queen Letizia of Spain wore a pink suit to the UNICEF Awards in Madrid

Queen Letizia of Spain also has a pastel pink trouser suit in her wardrobe, as does Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, who memorably wore a bubblegum pink ensemble to meet with Princess Mette-Marit of Norway during an official visit last year.