Duchess Sophie stuns as she wears silky leopard print dress in the most unusual way

The Duchess of Edinburgh has returned from a four-day trip to Columbia this week, where she acted with compassion and determination to champion survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

While fashion was by no means the focus of the Duchess' trip, the royal was immaculately dressed throughout her four-day visit, recycling a stunning cream dress from Theory, dancing in a lime-green tea dress and rocking a bold and bright silk shirt from Ble.

A post shared by the Royal Family's official Instagram account detailed the Duchess' trip to 'Fruits of Hope' coffee farm in Columbia, as well as her visit to The Centre for Research on Tropical Agriculture Seed Bank where she debuted a chic Cefinn Studio dress.

© Tim Rooke The Duchess recycled a cream dress from her archive

Looking beautiful in an olive-hued silky dress from Samantha Cameron's British fashion label, Duchess Sophie wore the 'Daria' Pussybow Midi Dress in Khaki, and in an unusual styling method, opted to leave the pussybow untied for an elegant evening look.

The royal wore her blonde hair swept into an effortlessly chic French pleat, wearing a pair of delicate gold hoops and a lashing of mascara to brighten her turquoise eyes.

© Tim Rooke / @theroyalfamily The Duchess looked radiant in a khaki green Cefinn Studio dress

Sophie's khaki leopard-printed attire was met with a rapture of applause from royal style fans, who praised her "magnificent" number.

"So much admiration for the lovely Duchess," penned a royal fan, as another wrote: "The very dear Sophie working hard and serving the Crown with her style, grace, and compassion.

© Tim Rooke The Duchess of Edinburgh's wardrobe reigned supreme in Columbia

"Duchess Sophie isn't the only member of the royal family to have Cefinn Studio in their wardrobe. The Princess of Wales is also a fan of the brand, having dazzled in a fabulous forest green layered dress to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for ice cream last summer.

Speaking about her luxury womenswear brand, Samantha Cameron formerly said she wanted to design a collection that had a modern fashion edge but was easy to wear, style and look after.

"I want to make it simple for women to feel fashionable, feminine and confident," she said.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh spent time with ex-FARC combatants at the Trópicos ‘Fruits of Hope’ coffee farm in Colombia, where she heard first hand how their important peace building work is creating new opportunities for communities," read the Royal Family's post on Instagram.

"The conflict in Colombia disproportionately impacts women and girls, many of whom are survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

"The Duchess hosted peace builders and survivors, hearing their testimonies and experiences, and their crucial role in peace processes," it concluded.

LISTEN: Have you ever wondered what it takes to become part of the royal family? In the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, we delve into exactly what challenges faced by some of the most recent additions to the family.