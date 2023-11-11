Duchess Sophie is a vision in a black velour dress with sheer sleeves at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

The Duchess of Edinburgh was elegant in black when she accompanied her husband Prince Edward to the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night.

Duchess Sophie, 58, cut a regal figure as she slipped into the Royal Albert Hall alongside the Duke of Edinburgh. All eyes were on Sophie, who looked stunning in the 'Velour Lace Sleeve Dress from ME+EM', one of Sophie's favourite mid-priced fashion brands.

© Chris Jackson The Duchess of Edinburgh attended The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall

The £250 dress features romantic semi-sheer lace sleeves combined with a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, making this high-neck maxi dress a timeless classic.

Crafted from a luxurious velour jersey, the dress has a beautiful, soft hand feel and flattering drape.

© Chris Jackson The Countess of Wessex accessorised with an embellished clutch bag

As for her hair and makeup choices, Duchess Sophie opted for an up-do, and kept her makeup natural looking with a delicate shimmer on the eyes and a pinky nude gloss on the lips.

We spotted Sophie's dusky pink manicure as well - it's rare to see the royal ladies with a brightly coloured manicure, and they often wear clear polish.

© Chris Jackson The Countess of Wessex opted for a dusky rose manicure

Also in attendance at The Festival were King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Through words, song, and storytelling, the Festival celebrates the qualities behind service which make it an essential part of life in the Armed Forces and civil society.

The following day, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward will be out again at the National Service of Remembrance, held at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

The King will lay a wreath, bearing his racing colours; scarlet, purple and gold, the design of which closely resembles the wreath produced for HM King George VI.

© Chris Jackson The Countess of Wessex was all smiles at The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall

The wreath's 41 open-style poppy petals will be made from bonded fabric and mounted on an arrangement of black leaves, as is traditional for the Sovereign.

Duchess Sophie is fresh from her solo tour of Canada, wrapping up her overseas trip on Wednesday 8 November after spending five days in the country.

Over the course of her action-packed visit, she displayed an array of stunning looks for her royal engagements. Our absolute favourite has to be the glittering gown she wore for a special reception and dinner at the Queen's Landing Hotel last weekend.

Her beautiful beaded Erdem dress certainly stole the show; the beguiling number featured a scooped neckline, elegant belted waist, sheer sleeves and a metallic lace skirt.

The royal mum-of-two added a 'Service Before Self' poppy brooch and the Insignia of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment brooch.

Sophie's tour came as part of her duties as Colonel-in-Chief of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment, as well as being the Patron of Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals.