Princess Kate's sister-in-law Alizée Thevenet is a regal beauty in pie-crust blouse and midi skirt

James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet stepped out in London last week to attend the Dogs Trust Carol Concert at Chelsea Old Church.

Photographs shared exclusively with HELLO! show the couple enjoying the festivities as they were joined by their two-month-old baby Inigo and their beloved Golden Retrievers, Mabel and Isla.

Alizée, 33, looked radiant as she teamed a crisp white broderie anglaise blouse with a plaid button-down midi skirt and chunky leather boots. Her honey-blonde hair was worn loose, left to tumble in natural waves past her shoulders as she let it fall onto her smart navy coat.

The financial analyst, who tied the knot with the Princess of Wales' brother in 2021, let her glowy complexion show as she went makeup free at the festive event.

Baby Inigo was wrapped up in a powder blue baby grow as Alizée hugged her newborn close to her chest.

Natalie Salmon, HELLO! Fashion's Digital Editor, looked behind the seams of Alizée's understated elegance, describing her sartorial prowess as "the epitome of that je ne sais quoi aesthetic which makes French women's style so enviable".

She added: "Clad in a classic navy blue coat, mirroring her husband's dapper navy pea coat, the oversized lapel offers a subtle, yet sophisticated contrast. The deep blue hue complements the wintry backdrop, evoking a sense of the season's crispness. The buttoned midi skirt adds a hint of 70s cool to the ensemble. Trés chic.

"Her look is completed with a simple hairstyle that falls effortlessly, framing her face and adding to the overall aura of effortless refinement. She often turns to Sézane for her separates, and that's exactly where I will be heading to replicate the look," says Natalie.

It's not the first time Alizée's effortless style has made headlines. Back in June, the mother-of-one, who was pregnant at the time, stunned on Centre Court as she and her husband headed to Wimbledon.

© Getty Princess Kate's tennis-ball green bouclé dress at Wimbledon

Taking style notes from her sister-in-law's tennis ball green SelfPortrait blazer dress worn earlier in the week, Alizée wore a bright green 'Ladya Dress' from luxury French label, Sézane.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Alizée stunned at Wimbledon in a green broderie angalise dress

In keeping with her green get-up, the mother-of-one carried a sleek emerald bag from Australian designer Scanlan Theodore.