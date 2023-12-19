Duchess Sophie's best millinery moments in 10 must-see photos

Duchess Sophie is the epitome of regal elegance! From her chic dresses to her beautifully tailored suits and whimsical hats, the royal mother-of-two certainly knows a thing or two about majestic dressing.

In particular, her millinery masterpieces are some of the best we've seen. Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of Sophie's most memorable hat moments…

Beautiful butterflies © Getty Images In 2003, Sophie turned heads at Royal Ascot in an asymmetrical cream fedora-style hat topped with a cluster of giant artificial butterflies. She teamed her wonderfully wacky creation with a sateen duck egg blue coat dress and a sparkling sapphire and diamond brooch.



Feathers galore © Getty Images In keeping with the whimsical theme, Duchess Sophie debuted a feathered delight in 2005 at the enthronement ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco. Alongside her husband, Prince Edward, Sophie served up some sartorial gold in a dappled animal print lampshade hat bedecked with patterned feathers and tendrils galore.



Peacock perfection © Getty Images Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the summer calendar, and in 2011, Sophie won us over in the style stakes with her utterly charming petrol blue button hat crowned with wispy emerald peacock feathers. For a harmonious look, the Brenchley-born royal paired her unique button hat with a royal blue dress and a tailored black blazer.



A sculptural delight © Getty Images In 2013, Sophie reigned supreme at Royal Ascot in a rippling black hat complete with pointed tips and intricate 3D floral applique. Embracing the monochromatic look, Sophie teamed her sculpted hat with a striped jacket studded with floral buttons to match her hat.



Peppermint dream © Getty Images Sophie served up a slice of siren glamour in 2015 when she stepped out to attend a special garden party at Buckingham Palace to mark the 100th anniversary of Blind Veterans UK. Channelling her inner mermaid, Sophie wowed in a tailored aquamarine two-piece which she expertly paired with a coordinating spearmint button hat covered in aqua pearls and wrapped up in a ruffled bow.



Peachy keen © Getty Images Sophie was a vision in tangerine at Royal Ascot in 2016. Dressed to impress, the mother-of-two elevated her chic peach-hued dress with a fabulous button hat positioned towards the front of her head. Her whimsical headpiece resembled a mythical sea creature thanks to the dramatic splayed panels and singular coral strip running through the centre.



Flawless froth © Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked nothing short of fabulous in 2018 as she stepped out to attend 'Ladies Day' at Royal Ascot. Whilst she opted for a muted colour palette, the royal amped up her look with a flamboyant sun hat dripping in mauve ostrich feathers. Letting her hat do the talking, Sophie elevated her outfit with delicate silver jewellery and a sleek, faux snakeskin clutch.





A woven wonder © Getty Images In 2019, Sophie cheered us up with her oversized saucer hat at the Order of the Garter service held at St George's Chapel. She looked mesmerising in her sublime, latticed creation topped with a pair of red feathers and twisted ribbon. It's giving cherry pie chic and we're totally here for it!





WATCH: 100 Years Of Royal Hairstyles

Blue-tiful roses © Getty Images The unofficial queen of Royal Ascot! Yet again, Sophie pulled out all the stops in 2022 for day two of Royal Ascot. Making a statement in marine blue, the royal donned a beautiful broderie style summer dress which she elevated with a matching asymmetrical saucer hat complete with a bright bouquet of hidden roses. Sublime!





Tie-dye winner © Getty Images Ending on a high note, Sophie looked pretty in pastels at the Order of the Garter service in June 2023. She teamed her fuchsia floral dress with a striking curved white hat with the most incredible sheer panels flecked with blueberry and raspberry ink. Ultimate hat goals!



LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast - Saying Goodbye To The Crown