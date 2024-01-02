Zara Tindall looks polished and prim in 'Prince of Wales' coat and knee-high boots

If there's one dress code Zara Tindall never disappoints in, it's raceday fashion.

From the sophisticated summer outfits of Royal Ascot to the impossibly glamorous Magic Millions Raceday in Australia, the Princess Royal's daughter has spent years perfecting her sartorial elegance for a slew of annual equestrian events.

On New Year's Day, Zara once again reigned supreme in the style stakes as she and her family enjoyed a day at Cheltenham races.

The royal mother-of-three debuted a new L.K. Bennett coat for the glamorous occasion - looking fabulous in her new outerwear with leather knee-high boots from Fairfax & Favor.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara Tindall attends the New Year's Day Meeting at Cheltenham Races

Crafted in Europe from a beautiful black and white houndstooth Prince of Wales check fabric, Zara's coat is a single-breasted, A-line style with chic gold coin buttons, a faux fur collar and cuffs in chocolate brown, button-detail front pockets, a tie belt and it falls to just below the knee.

The aptly named Prince of Wales check is a fabric that has personified regal elegance for decades. The pattern, also known as the Glen check, is characterised by a woven design of large and small grey tonal checks in a crossing pattern.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall with Jockey Rachael Blackmore who won the 6th Race

The Scottish Register of Tartan records the desirable fabric as actually named "Glenurquhart Estate Check", registered in 1840. Yet it was Edward VIII, the former Prince of Wales, whose impeccable taste in elevated fashion saw him wearing the check in many of his tailored clothes.

Since then, it's become a popular print amongst royals, A-listers, and designer fashion houses, with the likes of King Charles, Princess Kate, and the late Princess Diana often wearing the timeless fabric.

© Nigel French - PA Images Zara looked effortlessly put together in the Prince of Wales check

Adding to her raceday ensemble, Zara elevated her look with a bow-adorned ‘Vicki’ hat crafted by Sarah Cant Millinery. Royal fashion fans flocked to Instagram page @royalfashionpolice to comment on Zara's impeccable fashion on New Year's Day.

"She looks gorgeous. Nothing is matchy matchy yet it all blends so nicely together. I love the way she tied the belt of her coat. She is so put together," penned a fan. "Zara always looks comfortable and confident, no matter what she wears. She always makes everything she wears look stylish," added another, while a third shared: "I would argue that Zara has the best wardrobe and style of the Royal Family."

Professional equestrian Zara, who won silver at the London 2012 Olympics, was on hand to give out medals in the winners' enclosure during the exciting day.

© James Whatling Mia Tindall tears up her betting slip and throws it over the balcony at the New Years Day Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse

Joining in with the action were her daughters, Mia and Lena Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips, the daughters of Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn.