Zara Tindall looks amazing in waist-cinching coat alongside daughter Lena, 5

Zara Tindall is fast becoming one of the best dressed of the royal family, showcasing an array of coveted outfits in 2023, from chic trouser suits to fitted dresses in trending hot pink hues.

On Christmas Day, the 42-year-old daughter of Princess Anne was the epitome of style as she joined her family at Sandringham. Walking to the St Mary Magdalene Church, she was pictured wearing a gorgeous tailored emerald coat by Laura Green. It featured an oversized collar and very flattering waist-cinching belt.

© Getty Zara looked stunning in Lara Green

The mum-of-three accessorised with black suede knee-high boots by Stuart Weitzman, an Aspinal of London midi Mayfair bag she wears on repeat and a gold bow headband by Juliette Millinery.

© Getty Zara with husband Mike Tindall and their five-year-old daughter Lena

In the photos she can be seen holding hands with her five-year-old daughter Lena, who was equally well-dressed in her camel coat, black tights, ankle boots and a pink plaited hairband.

Her husband, rugby legend Mike Tindall and their eldest daughter Mia, 9, were also in attendance, while their two-year-old son Luca stayed at home.

Mia unexpectedly stole the show, holding hands with Prince Louis. The usually mischievous youngest son of Prince William and Princess Kate smiled sweetly at photographers as they made their way to the service.

© Mark Cuthbert Prince Louis and Mia Tindall looked so cute holding hands together

He also appears to be becoming a little style icon in his own right, nailing the festive dress code and looking adorable in a navy button-down coat and tartan trousers. Taking after his mum Princess Kate, it seems!

Zara proved her close bond with Louis’ older brother Prince George, as she was spotted putting her arms around him as they made their way back to Sandringham House after the service.

The cousin of Prince William, she’s also George's godmother and known to share a close relationship with the whole Wales family.

'Our kids play with their kids in this competition we have,' Mike explained to Australian Woman's Weekly earlier this month. 'Competition done the right way is so healthy, I think. It drives people to get better; for sports people it drives you to train, it drives you to push as hard as you can. You need that.'

