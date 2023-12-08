Zara Tindall rocks skyscraper velvet heels for special outing with nieces Savannah and Isla

Zara Tindall looked incredibly elegant in a plum-hued look to accompany her brother Peter Phillips to the 'Together at Christmas' carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

The 42-year-old royal, who left husband Mike Tindall at home in charge of their three children, enjoyed some quality time with her nieces Savannah, 12, and Isla Phillips, 11. Dressed to the nines in her winter attire, Zara flashed a coy smile for the cameras as she showed her support for Princess Kate's annual charity concert.

Zara donned a fitted coat in a rich shade of dark purple, which she paired with nude tights and a killer pair of velvet burgundy heels.

Ensuring her carol-appropriate look was colour coordinated, Zara accessorised with statement floral earrings in the exact same rich red hue.

© Mark Cuthbert Zara Tindall looked beautiful in a plum coloured coat with burgundy accessories to attend the Together at Christmas carol concert

She carried a rectangular black leather clutch bag, letting her burgundy footwear take centre stage.

Pinning her blonde hair back in a sleek chignon, the royal mum sported a dewy beauty blend featuring kohl-lined eyes and a pale pink lip.

© Chris Jackson Zara was accompanied by her brother Peter Phillips and her nieces Savannah and Isla Phillips

Her nieces looked super cute bundled up in their winter coats and opaque tights as they made their way into the Abbey alongside dad Peter and their aunt Zara.

Zara is a big fan of a festive plum shade at Christmas, and last year she rocked a purple belted coat by Karen Millen to attend the carol concert.

© Doug Peters - PA Images Zara colour coordinated to perfection with her burgundy heels and matching statement earrings

The equestrian memorably arrived at the same time as Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, who was wearing the same jacket in a different style – but instead of being embarrassed, the duo embraced their twinning moment with grace.

The carol service is supported by the Royal Foundation and this year's event celebrated all those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK and the joy a new baby brings.

© CHRIS JACKSON The Phillips clan and Zara made their way into Westminster Abbey in support of Princess Kate

Guests included people working in early years, a key focus of Kate’s work through The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told HELLO! ahead of the concert: "The Princess has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure this year’s Carol Service will be a moment to thank all those who work so hard to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.

© Getty The Wales children and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie were also in attendance

"Since launching her Shaping Us campaign in February she’s been shining a light on just how important the first five years are in a baby’s life.

"This year’s carol service will be a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings, and she can’t wait to welcome guests to the Abbey."