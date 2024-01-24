Queen Camilla's secret sign of 'strength' for poignant outing amid King Charles' health woes

Queen Camilla is keeping busy while her husband, King Charles, is resting due to an enlarged prostate, with Tuesday seeing her pay a visit to Refuge’s Gala Centre in South London.

During Her Majesty’s visit, she privately met with survivors of domestic abuse, who shared their personal stories and experiences of being supported by Refuge.

Smart as ever, the royal donner a pinstriped navy coatdress, accessorised with a symbolic diamond brooch, featuring a diamond encrusted Britannia figurine alongside a ruby and sapphire Union Jack flag. Mounted in 18ct white gold, the brooch It appears to be a replica of the cap badge worn by the Royal Norfolk Regiment, of which she’s Colonel in Chief.

Fine jewellery expert Maxwell Stone of Steven Stone believes Queen Camilla was conveying a message of strength with her accessory of choice, explaining: "Britannia is a symbol of British strength, unity and the enduring legacy of the nation - making it a particularly sentimental choice at this moment in time, with both King Charles and Princess Kate undergoing or recovering from medical procedures."

Of the value of the meaningful piece of jewellery, Maxwell Stone said: "A piece the same recently sold online for £4,400 – making it a particularly modest piece in the Queen’s jewellery box.”

The Queen is certainly a fan of statement brooches and has a large collection of insect brooches. She is also known for choosing accessories have a sentimental relevancy to the event she is attending, though earlier this week the 75-year-old made a statement of a different kind, opting to wear mismatched earrings on a visit to Swindon.

Though both pretty pieces, the earrings did not match in the slightest. On her right side, she wore a gold statement earring with diamond chips and on the other side, she wore a pearl drop earring.

Whether her mismatch was on purpose or she put them on in a hurry, we suspect we'll never know, yet the fashion pack certainly approved.

Alexia Karides, founder of Greek jewellery brand YSSO, told HELLO!: "I think the unexpected nature of asymmetric jewellery is really appealing to women of all ages and demographics: what a great way to dress up a simple outfit and make a subtle statement through jewellery.

"Asymmetric earrings are perfect for someone confident and rebellious who isn’t afraid to express themselves through their jewellery: it’s all about having fun and embracing imperfection.”

That suddenly sounds like a Queen Camilla move, if you ask us!

