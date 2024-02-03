Queen Letizia stuns in the most beautiful coat that Margot Robbie would adore

Queen Letizia has been spotted on her second outing of the month in a look that seemed to channel the biggest pop culture moment of 2023.

The Spanish Queen, 51, was seen donning the most beautiful flamingo pink longline coat with boxy shoulders and sharp lapels by Caroline Herrera which she draped over her shoulders for the ultimate royal Barbie moment that we are sure Margot Robbie would approve of.

© Shutterstock Letizia wore a beautiful Barbie-inspired coat

Beneath the coat, the royal was sporting a crisp white suit - a single-breasted blazer which she wore buttoned up for a cinched look and matching straight-leg trousers, also by Carolina Herrera.

© Shutterstock Letizia wore a white power suit

The royal teamed her bridal-worthy suit with a gorgeous fine knit V-neck jumper in the same salmon pink shade and popped on a stunning pair of ultra-trendy patent nude Mary-Janes with a block heel by Patrizia Pepe.

© Shutterstock Letizia rocked trendy Mary-Janes

The finishing touches rounded off the chic look. Letizia popped on her staple 'Shewel' style triple huggy hoops in rose gold by Gold & Roses and carried the gorgeous 'Metropolis White Leather Shoulder Bag' by Furla that was adorned with gold hardware.

© Shutterstock She styled the suit with a pink jumper

Her Majesty was spotted out for a meeting with Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese at the Madrid Film Academy. She wore her staple hair and makeup looks for the occasion, sporting a poker straight mid-length hairstyle and her classic warm brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip.

© Getty Margot Robbie played Barbie in the biggest pop culture moment of 2023

Letizia's look is one that those still indulging in Barbie-core will undoubtedly adore. Take a look at the Queen's best moments in pink...

A hot pink ensemble © Getty In 2022 Letizia visited the Niño Jesus University Children's Hospital in Madrid sporting an incredible hot pink comprised of a mid-length wool coat with black buttons and a pink round-neck blouse tucked into pink cigarette trousers. She contrasted the cerise pieces with a black skinny belt and black slingbacks for the ultimate colour block moment.



A pink pattern © Getty In April 2023 Letizia was spotted at the Royal Palace in Madrid for a luncheon for world literature members on the occasion of the 'Miguel de Cervantes' 2022 Literature Prize in Spanish Language event. She wore a stunning candy pink and white patterned midi dress with ruching at the waist and billowing sleeves that cuffed at the wrist. She added an extra pop of pink in her croc print slingbacks.



Pink occasionwear © Getty Arguably the Queen's most elegant pink look, the moment she stepped out for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla last May wearing the most beautiful bubblegum pink peplum co-ord with buttons down the front and lace around the neck. The look was rounded off with coordinating pink slingbacks, a pink box clutch, and a sensational hat adorned with delicate pink net.



Beach Barbie © Getty Letizia proved her ability to dress down the bright shade when she was photographed alongside her husband King Felipe, 56, and two daughters Princess Leonor, 18, and Infanta Sofia, 16, visiting Los Jardines de la Alfabia gardens in Bunyola, Spain. She rocked a holiday-worthy look in the form of a fuschia V-neck floaty midi-dress with a rope waist tie. She popped on a pair of rattan flats to enhance the relaxed feel of the outfit.

Pink workwear © Getty The royal showed us how to take a pop of pink from the beach to the office when she chose to wear a pair of black cigarette trousers with a soft pink blouse with oversized puffed sleeves. Letizia cinched in the outfit with a skinny black leather belt and popped on a pair of timeless black pumps.



