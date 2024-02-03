Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia stuns in the most beautiful coat that Margot Robbie would adore
King Felipe's wife channeled a Barbie aesthetic for her latest outing  

Queen Letizia of Spain in pink outfit and hat
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Queen Letizia has been spotted on her second outing of the month in a look that seemed to channel the biggest pop culture moment of 2023.

The Spanish Queen, 51, was seen donning the most beautiful flamingo pink longline coat with boxy shoulders and sharp lapels by Caroline Herrera which she draped over her shoulders for the ultimate royal Barbie moment that we are sure Margot Robbie would approve of.

Letizia in white suit and pink coat© Shutterstock
Letizia wore a beautiful Barbie-inspired coat

Beneath the coat, the royal was sporting a crisp white suit - a single-breasted blazer which she wore buttoned up for a cinched look and matching straight-leg trousers, also by Carolina Herrera. 

Letizia waving in a white power suit© Shutterstock
Letizia wore a white power suit

The royal teamed her bridal-worthy suit with a gorgeous fine knit V-neck jumper in the same salmon pink shade and popped on a stunning pair of ultra-trendy patent nude Mary-Janes with a block heel by Patrizia Pepe. 

Letizia in white suit© Shutterstock
Letizia rocked trendy Mary-Janes

The finishing touches rounded off the chic look. Letizia popped on her staple 'Shewel' style triple huggy hoops in rose gold by Gold & Roses and carried the gorgeous 'Metropolis White Leather Shoulder Bag' by Furla that was adorned with gold hardware.

letizia in white suit with a pink jumper© Shutterstock
She styled the suit with a pink jumper

Her Majesty was spotted out for a meeting with Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese at the Madrid Film Academy. She wore her staple hair and makeup looks for the occasion, sporting a poker straight mid-length hairstyle and her classic warm brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip. 

Margot Robbie at barbie premiere© Getty
Margot Robbie played Barbie in the biggest pop culture moment of 2023

Letizia's look is one that those still indulging in Barbie-core will undoubtedly adore. Take a look at the Queen's best moments in pink...

A hot pink ensemble

Queen Letizia in hot pink look© Getty

In 2022 Letizia visited the Niño Jesus University Children's Hospital in Madrid sporting an incredible hot pink comprised of a mid-length wool coat with black buttons and a pink round-neck blouse tucked into pink cigarette trousers. She contrasted the cerise pieces with a black skinny belt and black slingbacks for the ultimate colour block moment.  

A pink pattern

Queen Letizia at palace with felipe in pink© Getty

In April 2023 Letizia was spotted at the Royal Palace in Madrid for a luncheon for world literature members on the occasion of the 'Miguel de Cervantes' 2022 Literature Prize in Spanish Language event. She wore a stunning candy pink and white patterned midi dress with ruching at the waist and billowing sleeves that cuffed at the wrist. She added an extra pop of pink in her croc print slingbacks.

Pink occasionwear

Letizia in pink with felipe to King Charles' coronation© Getty

Arguably the Queen's most elegant pink look, the moment she stepped out for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla last May wearing the most beautiful bubblegum pink peplum co-ord with buttons down the front and lace around the neck. The look was rounded off with coordinating pink slingbacks, a pink box clutch, and a sensational hat adorned with delicate pink net.

Beach Barbie

Letizia with husband and kids in leafy surroundings© Getty

Letizia proved her ability to dress down the bright shade when she was photographed alongside her husband King Felipe, 56, and two daughters Princess Leonor, 18, and Infanta Sofia, 16,  visiting Los Jardines de la Alfabia gardens in Bunyola, Spain. She rocked a holiday-worthy look in the form of a fuschia V-neck floaty midi-dress with a rope waist tie. She popped on a pair of rattan flats to enhance the relaxed feel of the outfit.

Pink workwear

Queen Letizia of Spain in pink top and black trousers© Getty

The royal showed us how to take a pop of pink from the beach to the office when she chose to wear a pair of black cigarette trousers with a soft pink blouse with oversized puffed sleeves. Letizia cinched in the outfit with a skinny black leather belt and popped on a pair of timeless black pumps.

