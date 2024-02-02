Queen Letizia is so chic in silky shirt and super cinched skirt

The Queen of Spain made her first official outing of February when she stepped out on Thursday for a special event in a some of the chicest pieces in her wardrobe.

The Spanish royal, 51, was spotted wearing a gorgeous longline black coat, the ‘Batin Black Belted Coat' by highstreet brand Mango which she wore over her shoulders to reveal an elegant black shirt that is a staple everyone should have in their wardrobe due to its timeless appeal. Letizia's garment was the 'V-Neck Silk' style by Sandro.

© Getty Queen Letizia met with Yolanda Diaz

King Felipe's wife teamed the shirt with the 'Pointed Check Wool Skirt' by Massimo Dutti – a checked style that was paired with a skinny black leather belt for a cinched silhouette. Letizia popped on her favourite black kitten heels by Magrit and added the finishing touches in the form of the 'Shewel 18-carat Rose Gold Triple Hoops with Diamonds' by Gold & Roses.

© Getty Letizia wore an elegant skirt and silk shirt ensemble

As always, the royal sported the most beautiful of makeup looks with a shimmer across the cheekbones, a glossy rose lip, and a warm brown eyeshadow around the eyes. Her hair was blowdried straight with a side part

© Getty Queen Letizia's hair and makeup was so pretty

Letizia stepped out for an event for World Cancer Day at the La Salle by Eneldo space in Madrid. The royal presided over the institutional event promoted by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) of which she is the Honorary President.

When she arrived the royal was received by the second vice president of the government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, and by the president of the Spanish Association against Cancer, Ramón Reyes, as well as members of the National Council of the Spanish Association against Cancer.

© Getty Queen Letizia gave a speech

Her Majesty gave a speech where she told onlookers: "When we talk about cancer, and also in this case, it is important to approach everything in a comprehensive way and never forget, never lose sight of the fact that we are talking about vulnerable people, no matter their age or condition."

"Thank you again for this opportunity to continue advancing in something that matters to us, that concerns us and that affects us, such as cancer and how to reduce its incidence and increase its survival," she concluded.

© Getty Letizia attended a World Cancer Day event

Letizia sat down for a roundtable discussion to talk about the work experience of cancer patients, with the participation of the head of trade finance for Iberia, Greece, Israel, and Switzerland at financial services company BNP Paribas, Fernanda Picón, and the director of human resources of BNP Paribas, Gonzalo de la Rosa.

© Getty Felipe and Letizia received the Diplomatic Corps

The master of ceremonies presented the round table with challenges and necessary measures to cover the work needs of cancer patients to discuss, with the participation of the head of Social Care of the AECC, Sara Crespo.

© Getty Letizia's diamond and sapphire bracelet was a special gift

Letizia stepped out for her final public engagement of last month when she entered the Zarzuela Palace to receive the Diplomatic Corps alongside her husband the King. She looked stunning in a blue high-neck fit-and-flare gown with an extra special touch – a diamond and sapphire necklace with a teardrop pearl and a matching bracelet that were gifts from her in-laws, former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia upon her engagement to then Prince Felipe in 2003.