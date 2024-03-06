Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie models knee-high boots from It-girl winter wardrobe
Duchess Sophie models the most gorgeous knee-high boots from her It-girl winter wardrobe

Prince Edward's wife was all smiles in a jam-packed day in Staffordshire

5 minutes ago
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiling with hair up
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Duchess Sophie looked as radiant as ever as she stepped out for a jam-packed day in Staffordshire with her husband Prince Edward.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, looked stunning in a longline cashmere ivory coat by Joseph which was styled with the 'Fallon Wool Blend Roll Neck Dress in Oatmeal' by Reiss which had a turtleneck and had a bodycon fit from the waist down. 

Sophie in oatmeal next to edward© Getty
Sophie wowed in oatmeal

The royal paired the neutral ensemble with the chicest warm brown accessories. Sophie chose to don her ‘Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag' in the shade 'Cognac' by Isabel Marant which, as the name would suggest, was in the shape of a crescent moon. 

Prince Edward fistbumping child boxer© Getty
Prince Edward got in on the action

She coordinated the timeless bag with a pair of killer boots that added another element of warmth to the icy look. She rocked the 'Piper 85' knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi which were in a chestnut brown suede with a pointed toe and had a block heel. 

Prince Edward holding a trophy next to sophie and kids© Getty
Prince Edward was given a trophy by the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club

As she so often does for daytime engagements, Sophie wore her hair in a soft updo with plenty of volume at the root which showed off her dainty pave diamond earrings by Amrapali Jewels.

Sophie joked with members of community group© Getty
Sophie joked with members of the community as they played Uno at the Rising Brook Community Church

The Duchess was spotted alongside the Duke of Edinburgh for a two-engagement day. Firstly the pair headed to the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club where they met staff and young boxers from the centre and even witnessed some sporting action in the ring. In particular, Sophie was seen chatting with National Youth Champion Amy Nolan.

Sophie with two ladies from over 65s group© Getty
Sophie met members of the open house community group for over 65s at the Rising Brook Community Church

Later that day the royal couple headed to the Rising Brook Community Church where she met members of the open house community group for over 65s. Prince Edward was seen speaking to nurses from the centre whilst Sophie helped pack a food parcel at the food bank there.

Sophie packing a food parcel © Getty
Sophie packed a food parcel during the visit

As the royal couple left the centre they were seen saying goodbye to a stream of children from Flash Ley Primary School in bright blue school uniforms. 

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh greeting school children© Getty
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh said goodbye to children from Flash Ley Primary School on their way out

The couple were spotted on a joint outing in February. The pair attended the British Cycling National Track Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester where Sophie stunned in navy, once again adding tan accessories. 

Sophie and Edward in smart-casual looks with blazers to the British Cycling National Track Championships © Getty
Sophie and Edward wore smart-casual looks to the British Cycling National Track Championships

The royal sported a structured navy blazer by Alexander McQueen with gold buttons and boxy shoulder pads. She paired the blazer with a pair of navy cigarette trousers.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie try adaptive cycling© Getty
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie tried adaptive cycling

She broke up the navy with the 'Ruched-Sleeve Striped Cashmere Sweater in Camel Multi' by Frame which was in white and tan. Tying the look together was a pair of block-heel ankle boots in brown leather by Prada and carried her staple Isabel Marant bag. 

Sophie walking in navy collared dress© Getty
Sophie visited The London College of Fashion

The ever-stylish royal rocked another navy look last month but with a totally different feel. The mother-of-two visited the London College of Fashion where she wowed in the 'Marione Belted-Waist Wool Midi Dress in Navy and Black Prince of Wales Check' by Emilia Wickstead. 

DISCOVER: Wetsuit-clad Duchess Sophie is unrecognisable in super sporty throwback 

She styled the piece with a classy grey clutch by Sophie Habsburg and a pair of navy satin pumps by Manolo Blahnik. 

